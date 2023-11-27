Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Business / Gold and silver prices on November 27: Check latest rates for your city

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Nov 27, 2023 08:36 AM IST

On Monday morning, both gold and silver are selling at their respective prices from the previous day.

On Monday, the daily price of gold is 5710 per gram for 22 carat (K), and 6229 per gram for 24K, as per the Goodreturns website. The yellow metal, therefore, has the same rates as on the previous day,

Representational Image

For higher quantities of gold, meanwhile, the prices are 45,680 (eight grams), 57,100 (10 grams) and 5,71,000 (100 grams) for 22K, while for 24K, the corresponding rates are 49,832, 62,290 and 6,22,900, respectively.

Today's gold prices in India

City22K gold price (per 10 gram)24K gold price (per 10 gram)
Ahmedabad 57,150 62,340
Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai 57,100 62,290
Chennai 57,550 62,780
Delhi 57,250 62,440
The daily gold prices mentioned above, it must be noted, are without GST, TCS, and other levies, which means that these are only indicative. For the exact daily rate, buyers must contact their local jewellers.

Today's silver prices in India

CitySilver price (per 10 gram)
Ahmedabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai 772
Bengaluru 762.50
Chennai, Hyderabad 802
The daily price of silver, too, is unchanged, Goodreturns data shows. The metal, therefore, is rated at 77.20 (one gram), 617.60 (eight grams), 772 (10 grams), 7720 (100 grams) and 77,200 (1 kilogram).

