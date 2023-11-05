Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Business / Gold and silver prices on November 5: What are latest rates for your city?

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Nov 05, 2023 10:05 AM IST

Want to buy gold and/or silver today? Here are their rates for today.

To purchase gold on Sunday, buyers must pay the same rates as they did on the previous day, as there is no change in the yellow metal's daily price, as per the Goodreturns website.

FILE PHOTO: People shop for gold ornaments at a jewellery showroom during Dhanteras, a Hindu festival associated with Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth, in Mumbai, India, October 22, 2022. REUTERS/Niharika Kulkarni/File Photo

Accordingly, one gram of 22-carat (K) gold comes for 5650, while eight gram, 10 gram and 100 gram are rated at 45,200, 56,500 and 5,65,000, respectively. Similarly, for 24K gold, customers must pay 6164 (one gram), 49,312 (eight gram), 61,640 (10 gram) and 6,16,400 (100 gram).

Today's gold prices in India

City22K Gold price (per 10 gram)24K Gold price (per 10 gram)
Ahmedabad 56,550 61,690
Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai 56,500 61,640
Chennai 57,150 62,350
Delhi 56,650 61,790
Here, it is to be noted that gold's daily prices mentioned above are only indicative, as these do not include GST, TCS, and other levies. Only a local jeweller can tell you the exact rates for that day.

Today's silver prices in India

CitySilver price (per 10 gram)
Ahmedabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai 750
Bengaluru 740
Chennai, Hyderabad 780
Silver too has the same price as yesterday, Goodreturns data shows. The metal, therefore, comes for 75 (one gram), 600 (eight gram), 750 (10 gram), 7500 (100 gram) and 75,000 (1 kilogram).

HT News Desk

