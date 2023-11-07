Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Business / Gold and silver prices on November 7. Check latest rates in your city today

Gold and silver prices on November 7. Check latest rates in your city today

ByHT News Desk
Nov 07, 2023 09:57 AM IST

Gold is considered as a safe and reliable mode of investment. It acts as an excellent hedge against inflation

Gold prices decreased by Re 1 on Tuesday. According to the website Goodreturns, the price of 22K gold stood at 5,634 per gram. On the other hand, the price of 24K gold was at 6,146 per gram.‘K’ or carat is a term used to measure the purity of gold. A 24K gold is called pure gold as it has a purity of 99.9 per cent. It is in liquid form and does not contain traces of other metals. A 22K gold comprises traces of other metals like copper and zinc.Gold is considered as a safe and reliable mode of investment. It acts as an excellent hedge against inflation.Here are gold prices for major Indian cities on Tuesday, November 7.

‘K’ or carat is a term used to measure the purity of gold
CITY22K GOLD PRICE (Rs/10 GMS)24K GOLD PRICE (Rs/10 GMS)
DELHI56,49061,610
MUMBAI56,34061,460
KOLKATA56,34061,460
CHENNAI56,99062,180
BENGALURU56,34061,460

Gold prices in India are dependent on several factors including currency, global demand, interest rates and government policies. If the rupee slides against the US dollar, the price of gold will increase.

Silver prices

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

This precious metal is always in demand for making jewellery. In India, the price of silver is determined by factors like gold rates, industrial demand, bulk purchases, inflation etc. If the price of gold increases, the silver price will also increase.The silver price remained unchanged on Tuesday at 75.20 per gram. In Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata, the price of 10 grams of silver stood at 752. In Chennai and Bengaluru, the price of 10 grams of silver stood at 782 and 740 respectively.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
gold price in india silver rate today
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP