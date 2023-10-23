Gold and silver prices on October 23: Check latest rates for your city

On Monday, the daily price of 22 and 24-carat (K) gold is the same as on the previous day, according to the Goodreturns website. One gram of 22K gold, therefore, comes for ₹5660, and eight gram, for ₹45,280; for 10 gram of the yellow metal, buyers must pay ₹56,600, and ₹5,66,000 for 100 gram.

One gram of 24K gold, on the other hand, is rated at ₹6175, eight gram at ₹49,400, while 10 gram and 100 gram come for ₹61,750 and ₹6,17,500, respectively.

Today's gold prices in India

City 22K gold price (/10 gram) 24K gold price (/10 gram) Ahmedabad ₹ 56,650 ₹ 61,800 Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai ₹ 56,600 ₹ 61,750 Chennai ₹ 56,700 ₹ 61,850 Delhi ₹ 56,750 ₹ 61,900

It must be noted, however, that the daily gold prices mentioned above are only indicative, as these do not include GST, TCS, and other levies. Only a local jeweller can tell you the exact rate for that day.

Today's silver prices in India

City Silver price (/10 gram) Ahmedabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai ₹ 753 Bengaluru ₹ 745 Chennai, Hyderabad ₹ 787

Silver too has the same daily price as yesterday. Accordingly, as per Goodreturns, one gram of the metal is priced at ₹75.30, eight gram at ₹602.40; the rates for 10 gram, 100 gram and 1 kilogram silver are ₹753, ₹7530, and ₹75,300, respectively.

