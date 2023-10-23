Gold and silver prices on October 23: Check latest rates for your city
Want to buy gold and/or silver today? Here is the daily price of the two metals.
On Monday, the daily price of 22 and 24-carat (K) gold is the same as on the previous day, according to the Goodreturns website. One gram of 22K gold, therefore, comes for ₹5660, and eight gram, for ₹45,280; for 10 gram of the yellow metal, buyers must pay ₹56,600, and ₹5,66,000 for 100 gram.
One gram of 24K gold, on the other hand, is rated at ₹6175, eight gram at ₹49,400, while 10 gram and 100 gram come for ₹61,750 and ₹6,17,500, respectively.
Today's gold prices in India
|City
|22K gold price (/10 gram)
|24K gold price (/10 gram)
|Ahmedabad
|₹56,650
|₹61,800
|Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai
|₹56,600
|₹61,750
|Chennai
|₹56,700
|₹61,850
|Delhi
|₹56,750
|₹61,900
It must be noted, however, that the daily gold prices mentioned above are only indicative, as these do not include GST, TCS, and other levies. Only a local jeweller can tell you the exact rate for that day.
Today's silver prices in India
|City
|Silver price (/10 gram)
|Ahmedabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai
|₹753
|Bengaluru
|₹745
|Chennai, Hyderabad
|₹787
Silver too has the same daily price as yesterday. Accordingly, as per Goodreturns, one gram of the metal is priced at ₹75.30, eight gram at ₹602.40; the rates for 10 gram, 100 gram and 1 kilogram silver are ₹753, ₹7530, and ₹75,300, respectively.