News / Business / Gold and silver prices on October 27: Check latest rates for your city

Gold and silver prices on October 27: Check latest rates for your city

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Oct 27, 2023 08:38 AM IST

Want to buy gold and/or silver? Here are the rates for today.

On Friday, the daily price of 22 and 24-carat (K) gold is at 5681 and 6197 per gram, respectively, increasing by Re 1 per gram from the previous day. As per the Goodreturns website, eight gram of 22K of the yellow metal comes for 45,448, 56,810 (10 gram) and 5,68,100 (100 gram).

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: A woman picks a gold earring at a jewellery shop in the old quarters of Delhi, India, May 24, 2023. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis/File Photo/File Photo

The corresponding rates for 24K gold are 49,576, 61,970, and 6,19,700, respectively.

Today's gold prices in India

Buyers must, however, note that the gold rates mentioned above do not include GST, TCS, and other levies; this, therefore, means that these are only indicative. For the exact daily price, one must contact their local jeweller.

City22K gold (price/10 gram)24K gold (price/10 gram)
Ahmedabad 56,860 62,020
Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai 56,810 61,970
Chennai 57,010 62,210
Delhi 56,960 62,120

Today's silver prices in India

For silver, meanwhile, customers will have to pay the same price as yesterday, Goodreturns data shows. This means that one gram silver is rated at 75.10, eight gram at 600.80; 751 (10 gram), 7510 (100 gram) and 75,100 (1 kilogram).

CitySilver price (per 10 gram)
Ahmedabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai 751
Bengaluru 737.50
Chennai, Hyderabad 780
HT News Desk

gold price in india gold price silver rate today
