Gold and silver prices on October 30: Check latest rates for your city

On Monday, the daily price of gold is up by Re 1 per gram for both 22 and 24-carat (K) gold from the previous day, according to the Goodreturns website. Therefore, one gram of 22K gold comes for ₹5741, and eight gram, for ₹45,928; the corresponding rates for 24 gold are ₹6263 and ₹50,104, respectively. Similarly, for 22K, 10 gram is rated at ₹57,410 and 100 gram, at ₹5,74,100, while for 24K, these are priced at ₹62,630 and ₹6,26,300, respectively.

Today's gold prices in India

Representational Image

City 22K gold price (per 10 gram) 24K gold price (per 10 gram) Ahmedabad ₹ 57,460 ₹ 62,680 Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai ₹ 57,410 ₹ 62,630 Chennai ₹ 57,710 ₹ 62,960 Delhi ₹ 57,560 ₹ 62,780

However, the daily prices mentioned above are only indicative, as these do not include GST, TCS, and other levies. Only a local jeweller can give you the exact rate for that day.

Today's silver prices in India

Silver, meanwhile, is available at the same price as yesterday, Goodreturns data shows. Hence, buyers can purchase it for ₹74.60 (one gram), ₹596.80 (eight gram), ₹746 (10 gram), ₹7460 (100 gram) and ₹74,600 (1 kilogram).

City Silver price (per 10 gram) Ahmedabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai ₹ 746 Bengaluru ₹ 742.50 Chennai, Hyderabad ₹ 775

