Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Business / Gold and silver prices on October 30: Check latest rates for your city

Gold and silver prices on October 30: Check latest rates for your city

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Oct 30, 2023 07:35 AM IST

Want to buy gold and or silver? Here are the rates for today.

On Monday, the daily price of gold is up by Re 1 per gram for both 22 and 24-carat (K) gold from the previous day, according to the Goodreturns website. Therefore, one gram of 22K gold comes for 5741, and eight gram, for 45,928; the corresponding rates for 24 gold are 6263 and 50,104, respectively. Similarly, for 22K, 10 gram is rated at 57,410 and 100 gram, at 5,74,100, while for 24K, these are priced at 62,630 and 6,26,300, respectively.

Today's gold prices in India

Representational Image
City22K gold price (per 10 gram)24K gold price (per 10 gram)
Ahmedabad 57,460 62,680
Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai 57,410 62,630
Chennai 57,710 62,960
Delhi 57,560 62,780

However, the daily prices mentioned above are only indicative, as these do not include GST, TCS, and other levies. Only a local jeweller can give you the exact rate for that day.

Today's silver prices in India

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Silver, meanwhile, is available at the same price as yesterday, Goodreturns data shows. Hence, buyers can purchase it for 74.60 (one gram), 596.80 (eight gram), 746 (10 gram), 7460 (100 gram) and 74,600 (1 kilogram).

CitySilver price (per 10 gram)
Ahmedabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai 746
Bengaluru 742.50
Chennai, Hyderabad 775
Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
gold price in india gold price silver rate today
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP