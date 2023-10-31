Gold and silver prices on October 31: Check latest rates for your city

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Oct 31, 2023 09:34 AM IST

Here is how much you must pay for gold and silver today.

On Tuesday, the daily price of both 22 and 24-carat (K) gold is down by Re 1 per gram from the previous day, as per the Goodreturns website. One gram of 22K gold, therefore, is rated at 5719, eight gram at 45,752, while 10 gram and 100 gram come for 57,190 and 5,71,900, respectively.

Similarly, one gram of 24K gold is priced at 6239, 49,912 (eight gram), 62,390 (10 gram) and 6,23,900 (100 gram).

Today's gold prices in India

City22K Gold price (per 10 gram)24K Gold price (per 10 gram)
Ahmedabad 57,240 62,430
Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai 57,190 46,800; 46,790 (Mumbai)
Chennai 57,340 62,550
Delhi 57,350 62,540
Buyers must, however, note that the daily gold prices mentioned here are only indicative, as these do not include GST, TCS, and other levies. For the exact rate for that day, one must contact their local jeweller.

Today's silver prices in India

CitySilver price (per 10 gram)
Ahmedabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai 756
Bengaluru 740
Chennai, Hyderabad 785
Silver, meanwhile, can be purchased at the same rate as yesterday, Goodreturns data shows. The metal is rated at 75.60 (one gram), 604.80 (eight gram), 756 (10 gram), 7560 (100 gram) and 75,600 (1 kilogram).

