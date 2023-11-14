Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Business / Gold and silver prices remain steady: Find latest rates in your city

Gold and silver prices remain steady: Find latest rates in your city

ByHT News Desk
Nov 14, 2023 10:05 AM IST

Gold and silver prices: 10 grams of 22-carat gold is now priced at ₹55,600 in Delhi on Tuesday.

The price of gold remained saw a moderate decline. The rate for 22-carat gold stood firm at 5,545 per gram. The larger quantities, such as 8 grams and 10 grams, were priced at 44,360 and 55,450 respectively. Also, the cost for 100 grams of 22-carat gold is valued at 5,54,500 Meanwhile, 24-carat gold is priced at 6,049 per gram.

Today Gold Price, Silver Price

Silver price maintained the same trend with one kilogram of silver registering a nationwide cost of 72,400.

CityGold (Rs/10 grams)Silver (Rs/kg)
Chennai55,90075,400
Mumbai55,45072,400
Delhi55,60072,400
Kolkata55,45072,400
We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

These price fluctuations are influenced by an array of factors, with input from reputable jewellers being a key component. Factors such as global gold demand, currency values in various nations, prevailing interest rates, and government regulations related to gold trade all contribute to these fluctuations. Additionally, global events, including the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar in relation to other currencies, exert their influence on gold prices within the Indian market.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
gold silver
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP