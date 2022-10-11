Gold and silver prices today: Check latest rates in your city on Oct 11

Gold prices in India dipped by ₹70 per gramme on Tuesday. According to Goodreturns, the website which tracks the gold and silver prices on daily basis, the price of one gramme of 22k gold stood at ₹4,690 while that of 24k gold was priced at ₹5,116 per gramme.In Delhi, the price of 22k gold stood at ₹47,050 and 24k gold was priced at ₹51,330. On the other hand, the price of 22k and 24 k gold in Mumbai stood at ₹46,900 and ₹51,160 respectively.Gold prices in India are strongly dependant on the US dollar vs Indian rupee exchange rate. In case the US dollar is stronger, gold will be expensive. It also depends on other factors like volatile policies, economic growth etc.The price of silver slightly dipped by 60 paise on Tuesday. As per Goodreturns, the price of 1 gramme of silver stood at ₹58.90. In Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata, the price of one gramme of silver was worth ₹589.Here are the gold and silver prices of top Indian cities on October 11, 2022.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

CITY 22K GOLD PRICE (Rs/10 GM) SILVER PRICE (Rs/10 GM) DELHI 47,050 589 MUMBAI 46,900 589 KOLKATA 46,900 589 CHENNAI 47,400 640 BENGALURU 46,950 640

The prices of silver in India is dependent on international prices of the metal. Both the gold and silver prices go in tune with each other. If the gold prices go up, the silver prices will follow suit. Silver is always cheaper than gold. One of the reasons behind this could be because of lesser demand for the former.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON