Gold and silver prices today: Check latest rates in your city on Oct 11

Published on Oct 11, 2022 01:30 PM IST

Gold and silver prices today, October 11: In Delhi, the price of 22k gold stood at ₹47,050 per 10 gms and 24k gold was priced at ₹51,330 per 10 gms. On the other hand, the price of 22k and 24 k gold in Mumbai stood at ₹46,900 per 10 gms and ₹51,160 per 10 gms respectively.

Gold prices in India are strongly dependant on the US dollar vs Indian rupee exchange rate.
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash

Gold prices in India dipped by 70 per gramme on Tuesday. According to Goodreturns, the website which tracks the gold and silver prices on daily basis, the price of one gramme of 22k gold stood at 4,690 while that of 24k gold was priced at 5,116 per gramme.

In Delhi, the price of 22k gold stood at 47,050 and 24k gold was priced at 51,330. On the other hand, the price of 22k and 24 k gold in Mumbai stood at 46,900 and 51,160 respectively.

Gold prices in India are strongly dependant on the US dollar vs Indian rupee exchange rate. In case the US dollar is stronger, gold will be expensive. It also depends on other factors like volatile policies, economic growth etc.

The price of silver slightly dipped by 60 paise on Tuesday. As per Goodreturns, the price of 1 gramme of silver stood at 58.90. In Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata, the price of one gramme of silver was worth 589.

Here are the gold and silver prices of top Indian cities on October 11, 2022.

CITY22K GOLD PRICE (Rs/10 GM)SILVER PRICE (Rs/10 GM)
DELHI47,050589
MUMBAI46,900589
KOLKATA46,900589
CHENNAI47,400640
BENGALURU46,950640

The prices of silver in India is dependent on international prices of the metal. Both the gold and silver prices go in tune with each other. If the gold prices go up, the silver prices will follow suit. Silver is always cheaper than gold. One of the reasons behind this could be because of lesser demand for the former.

Tuesday, October 11, 2022
