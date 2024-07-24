Gold and silver rates today on 24-07-2024: Check latest prices in your city

Gold and silver rates today: Gold rate decreased on Wednesday. The rate of 24 carat gold is ₹7071.6 per gm, down by ₹4332.0. The rate of 22 carat gold is ₹6477.5 per gm, down by ₹3970.0.



24 carat gold's rate has changed in the last one week by -0.94%, whereas in the last month it has changed by -3.36%. The silver rate is ₹85170.0 per kg, down by ₹3200.0. Gold silver image

Gold rate in Delhi: Gold rate in Delhi today is ₹70716.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 23-07-2024, the price of gold was ₹75217.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 18-07-2024 was ₹74512.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Delhi: Silver rate in Delhi today is ₹85170.0/Kg. Yesterday on 23-07-2024, the price of silver was ₹89160.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 18-07-2024 was ₹92110.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Chennai: Gold rate in Chennai today is ₹70716.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 23-07-2024, the price of gold was ₹75657.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 18-07-2024 was ₹74659.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Chennai: Silver rate in Chennai today is ₹85000.0/Kg. Yesterday on 23-07-2024, the price of silver was ₹89070.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 18-07-2024 was ₹92290.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Mumbai: Gold rate in Mumbai today is ₹71412.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 23-07-2024, the price of gold was ₹74925.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 18-07-2024 was ₹75026.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Mumbai: Silver rate in Mumbai today is ₹85170.0/Kg. Yesterday on 23-07-2024, the price of silver was ₹89160.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 18-07-2024 was ₹92110.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Kolkata: Gold rate in Kolkata today is ₹70716.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 23-07-2024, the price of gold was ₹75144.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 18-07-2024 was ₹75539.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Kolkata: Silver rate in Kolkata today is ₹85170.0/Kg. Yesterday on 23-07-2024, the price of silver was ₹89160.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 18-07-2024 was ₹92110.0/Kg.

MCX Futures: The gold August 2024 MCX futures were trading at ₹73121.0 per 10 gm, up by ₹0.179 at the time of publishing. The silver December 2024 MCX futures were trading at ₹92020.0 per kg, down by ₹0.154 at the time of publishing.

Factors Affecting Prices: Gold and silver prices are influenced by various factors including input from major jewelers, global demand for gold, currency fluctuations, interest rates, and government policies. International aspects such as the global economic situation and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also impact gold rates in the Indian market.