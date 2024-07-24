 Gold and silver rates today on 24-07-2024: Check latest prices in your city - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, Jul 24, 2024
New Delhi
Gold and silver rates today on 24-07-2024: Check latest prices in your city

Byhindustantimes.com
Jul 24, 2024 10:15 AM IST

Gold And Silver Rates Today: The price of 10 gm of 24 carat gold is Rs. 70716.0/10 grams in Delhi, whereas 1 kg of silver is Rs. 85170.0/Kg in Delhi.

Gold and silver rates today: Gold rate decreased on Wednesday. The rate of 24 carat gold is 7071.6 per gm, down by 4332.0. The rate of 22 carat gold is 6477.5 per gm, down by 3970.0.

24 carat gold's rate has changed in the last one week by -0.94%, whereas in the last month it has changed by -3.36%. The silver rate is 85170.0 per kg, down by 3200.0.

Gold silver image
Gold silver image

Gold rate in Delhi: Gold rate in Delhi today is 70716.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 23-07-2024, the price of gold was 75217.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 18-07-2024 was 74512.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Delhi: Silver rate in Delhi today is 85170.0/Kg. Yesterday on 23-07-2024, the price of silver was 89160.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 18-07-2024 was 92110.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Chennai: Gold rate in Chennai today is 70716.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 23-07-2024, the price of gold was 75657.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 18-07-2024 was 74659.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Chennai: Silver rate in Chennai today is 85000.0/Kg. Yesterday on 23-07-2024, the price of silver was 89070.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 18-07-2024 was 92290.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Mumbai: Gold rate in Mumbai today is 71412.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 23-07-2024, the price of gold was 74925.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 18-07-2024 was 75026.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Mumbai: Silver rate in Mumbai today is 85170.0/Kg. Yesterday on 23-07-2024, the price of silver was 89160.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 18-07-2024 was 92110.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Kolkata: Gold rate in Kolkata today is 70716.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 23-07-2024, the price of gold was 75144.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 18-07-2024 was 75539.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Kolkata: Silver rate in Kolkata today is 85170.0/Kg. Yesterday on 23-07-2024, the price of silver was 89160.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 18-07-2024 was 92110.0/Kg.

MCX Futures: The gold August 2024 MCX futures were trading at 73121.0 per 10 gm, up by 0.179 at the time of publishing. The silver December 2024 MCX futures were trading at 92020.0 per kg, down by 0.154 at the time of publishing.

Factors Affecting Prices: Gold and silver prices are influenced by various factors including input from major jewelers, global demand for gold, currency fluctuations, interest rates, and government policies. International aspects such as the global economic situation and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also impact gold rates in the Indian market.

News / Business / Gold and silver rates today on 24-07-2024: Check latest prices in your city
