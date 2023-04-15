Gold inches 550, silver marginally increases. Check latest prices on April 15

The price of gold rose on Saturday, with the cost of 1 gram of 22 carat gold increasing to ₹5,665 from yesterday’s ₹5,610, as per the figures released by Goodreturns. Accordingly, the price of 8 grams of 22 carat gold also increased to ₹45,320 from the previous figure of ₹44,880, marking a price difference of ₹440.

The price of one gram of 24k gold stood at ₹ 5,913.(Representative image/ Istock)

Additonally, the website stated that the cost of 100 grams of 22 carat gold was listed at ₹56,650 – ₹500 more compared to Friday.

Meanwhile, the price of 24 carat gold also increased, with one gram now available at ₹6,180 on Saturday from the previous day's ₹6,120 price. The data showed that eight grams and 10 grams are priced today at ₹49,440 and ₹61,800. A 100 gram of 24 carat gold was available at ₹6,18,000, a ₹6,000 increase from the previous day’s figures.

Further , a gram of silver got costlier by ₹1.60 to be priced at ₹79.60 on Saturday. 10 and 100 grams of silver will cost ₹796 and ₹7,960 as per the latest data. Goodreturns marked a ₹1,600 increase in silver prices since yesterday for a kg which has been revised to ₹79,600 now.

CITIES GOLD 22 CARAT (Rs/10 GRAM) SILVER (Rs/10 GRAM) DELHI 56,800 796 MUMBAI 56,650 796 KOLKATA 56,650 796 CHENNAI 57,300 830 BENGALURU 56,700 830

In India, the gold prices are sourced from reputed jewellers and are based on factors including global demand, currency, interest rates and government policies. It is also dependent on international factors like global economic growth, dollar strength against other currencies etc.

