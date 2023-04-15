Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Gold inches 550, silver marginally increases. Check latest prices on April 15

Gold inches 550, silver marginally increases. Check latest prices on April 15

ByHT News Desk | Written by Shobhit Gupta
Apr 15, 2023 06:19 AM IST

Meanwhile, the price of 24 carat gold also increased, with one gram now available at ₹6,180 on Saturday from the previous day's ₹6,120 price.

The price of gold rose on Saturday, with the cost of 1 gram of 22 carat gold increasing to 5,665 from yesterday’s 5,610, as per the figures released by Goodreturns. Accordingly, the price of 8 grams of 22 carat gold also increased to 45,320 from the previous figure of 44,880, marking a price difference of 440.

The price of one gram of 24k gold stood at 5,913.(Representative image/ Istock)

Additonally, the website stated that the cost of 100 grams of 22 carat gold was listed at 56,650 – 500 more compared to Friday.

Meanwhile, the price of 24 carat gold also increased, with one gram now available at 6,180 on Saturday from the previous day's 6,120 price. The data showed that eight grams and 10 grams are priced today at 49,440 and 61,800. A 100 gram of 24 carat gold was available at 6,18,000, a 6,000 increase from the previous day’s figures.

Further , a gram of silver got costlier by 1.60 to be priced at 79.60 on Saturday. 10 and 100 grams of silver will cost 796 and 7,960 as per the latest data. Goodreturns marked a 1,600 increase in silver prices since yesterday for a kg which has been revised to 79,600 now.

CITIESGOLD 22 CARAT (Rs/10 GRAM)SILVER (Rs/10 GRAM)
DELHI56,800796
MUMBAI56,650796
KOLKATA56,650796
CHENNAI57,300830
BENGALURU56,700830

In India, the gold prices are sourced from reputed jewellers and are based on factors including global demand, currency, interest rates and government policies. It is also dependent on international factors like global economic growth, dollar strength against other currencies etc.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
gold price gold price in india gold rate today silver rate today silver
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP