Gold price declines 500, silver slumps 1: Check latest prices

Gold prices in India witnessed a decline of ₹50 with a gram of 22 carat gold costing ₹5,480 compared to ₹5,530 on Monday, according to figures by Goodreturns. Prices of eight grams and 10 grams of 22 carat gold have also declined ₹400 and ₹500, now costing at ₹43,840 and ₹54,800 repectively.

One gram of 24k gold is priced at ₹ 5,978.(HT File Photo)

The price of 24 carat gold also slumped on Tuesday. One gram of 24k gold is priced at ₹5,978 while eight grams and 10 grams are priced at ₹47,824 and ₹59,780 respectively. The price of 100 grams of 24-carat gold is ₹5,97,800.

The prices of one gram, eight grams, 10 grams and 100 grams of 24-carat gold have declined by ₹54, ₹432, ₹540, and ₹5,400 respectively from Monday, according to Goodreturns.

Meanwhile, the prices of silver also saw a marginal decline On Tuesday. A gram of silver is priced at ₹72 compared to ₹72.10 on Monday. Similarly, eight grams of silver is priced at ₹576, with a decrease of ₹0.80. The price of 10 grams of silver is available at ₹720 while one kg of silver will cost ₹72,000, with a slump of ₹100 from yesterday' price, Goodreturns said.

Here are the gold and silver prices of top Indian cities on Tuesday:

CITY GOLD 22 CARAT (Rs/ 10 GRAM) SILVER (Rs/10 GRAM) DELHI 54,950 720 MUMBAI 54,800 720 KOLKATA 54,800 720 CHENNAI 55,800 746 BENGALURU 54,850 746

Gold prices in India are sourced from some of the reputed jewellers and it dependent on the markets. The prices are determined by a range of factors including volatile policies, slowing economic growth and the strength of the Rupee against US dollar.

