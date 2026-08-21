Gold price today: Check 22K, 24K rates in Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai and Mumbai

Gold prices remained elevated across major Indian cities on Friday, with Delhi recording the highest rate for 24-karat gold among the cities covered.

A salesman arranges gold bangles inside a jewellery showroom. (REUTERS)

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In Delhi, 24-karat gold was priced at ₹1,85,303 per 10 grams, while 22-karat gold stood at ₹1,69,868. Silver was priced at ₹2,60,000 per kilogram, according to GoodReturns.

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Gold and silver prices in Mumbai and Bengaluru

In Mumbai and Bengaluru, 24-karat gold was priced at ₹1,85,130 per 10 grams, while 22-karat gold stood at ₹1,69,695. Silver was priced at ₹2,60,000 per kilogram in both cities.

Chennai reported the same gold rates as Mumbai and Bengaluru, with 24-karat gold at ₹1,85,130 per 10 grams and 22-karat gold at ₹1,69,695. However, silver was higher at ₹2,65,000 per kilogram, according to GoodReturns.

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Gold prices rose by ₹1,432 to ₹1.60 lakh per 10 grams in futures trade on Friday, supported by firm spot demand and fresh positions created by speculators, according to a PTI report.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for October delivery climbed ₹1,432, or 0.9 per cent, to ₹1,60,857 per 10 grams, with a business turnover of 2,542 lots.

Analysts attributed the rise to fresh positions taken by market participants, which lifted prices of the precious metal.

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In international markets, gold futures gained 0.98 per cent to $4,561.01 per ounce in New York.

Also Read | US threatens 'toughest sanctions in history' on Iran; oil prices surge as Trump warns of 'economic warfare'

West Asia tensions

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Washington plans to impose the “toughest sanctions in history” to dismantle the Iranian regime and called on international partners, including China, to back the measures.

Oil prices climbed to a more than three-week high on Thursday after the US threatened financial penalties aimed at pressuring Iran to end the nearly six-month-old conflict, raising concerns over further disruptions to Middle Eastern oil supplies.

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Crude prices remained elevated on Friday as tensions between the US and Iran persisted, fuelling fears of potential disruptions to oil flows from the region.

Brent crude hovered near $94 a barrel, while WTI traded above $86, putting both benchmarks on track for another weekly gain.

"I'm not sure why oil has popped up on this," Bessent told CNBC. "If we are doing the maximum economic pressure, then that means that likely there will not be a large-scale kinetic restart," he said, using a term referring to military force.