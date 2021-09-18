Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Gold prices fall throughout week after starting on high note; domestic demand remains weak
business

Gold prices fall throughout week after starting on high note; domestic demand remains weak

Gold began the week on a high note after the price rose by ₹82 to ₹45,952 per 10 gram, in tune with price in international markets.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 18, 2021 08:42 AM IST
Gold prices fell marginally by 36 to 45,888 per 10 gram on Tuesday as the international market also saw a depreciation.

Gold prices fell in domestic markets through the week and demand for the yellow metal in India remained low this week despite a fall in prices. Jewellers are hoping the upcoming wedding and festive season will be able to revive demand for the precious yellow metal in the domestic market. "Sentiment is weak. Retail demand is lower than normal as many consumers are preserving cash," said a Mumbai-based bullion dealer with a private gold importing bank told Reuters.

Gold began the week on a high note after the price rose by 82 to 45,952 per 10 gram, in tune with price in international markets. In contrast, silver price took a tumble of 413 to trade at 61,907 per kilogram. In the international market, gold made gains and traded at $1,790 per ounce and silver traded flat at $23.66 per ounce.

The price for the yellow metal fell marginally by 36 to 45,888 per 10 gram on Tuesday as the international market also saw a depreciation in the value of gold. Silver, however, bucked the trend and gained 73 to trade at 61,911 per kg. In the international market, gold was trading lower at $1,788 per ounce and silver was flat at $23.68 per ounce.

RELATED STORIES

Gold saw a jump of 438 to 46,214 per 10 gram on Wednesday, mirroring international gains made in gold prices overnight. Silver also gained 633 to 62,140 per kg on the same day. In the international market gold and silver traded flat at $1,802 per ounce and $23.79 per ounce respectively.

On Thursday, gold prices took a dive of 491 to trade at 45,735 per 10 gram. Silver also fell by 724 to 61,541 per kilogram. Overseas in the US, gold prices fell to trade at $1,786 per ounce and silver fell to trade at $23.60 per ounce.

The precious yellow metal could not sustain the high note it started the week with and took another tumble on Friday. Gold prices fell by 1,130 to trade at 45,207 per 10 gram, and silver fell by 708 to 60,183 per kg. In the international market gold prices fell to trade at $1,762 per ounce and silver traded flat at $ 22.95 per ounce.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
gold prices
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Zomato, Swiggy to collect GST for deliveries. What it means for you

Amazon, Microsoft swoop in on $24 billion India farm-data trove

L&T infotech’s market cap crosses 1 l cr

Sold e-scooters worth 1,100 cr in 2 days: Ola
TRENDING TOPICS
SCO summit
PM Narendra Modi Birthday
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
GST Council Meeting
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP