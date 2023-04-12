Gold prices in India see increase today. Check latest rates on April 12

Gold prices in India witnessed an increase on Wednesday with a gram of 22 carat gold costing ₹5,570 compared to ₹5,540 on Tuesday, according to figures by Goodreturns. Prices of eight grams and 10 grams of 22 carat gold have seen an increase of ₹240 and ₹300, now costing at ₹44,560 an ₹55,700 respectively.

The price of 24 carat gold also increased on Wednesday.(Representative image)

100 grams of 22 carat gold is now priced at ₹5,57,000 compared to ₹5,54,000 on Tuesday.

The price of 24 carat gold also increased on Wednesday. One gram of 24k gold is priced at ₹6,076 while eight grams and 10 grams are priced at ₹48,608 and ₹60,760 respectively. Now the price of 100 grams of 24-carat gold is ₹6,07,600.

Meanwhile, the prices of silver also increased on Wednesday. A gram of silver is priced at ₹76.60 compared to ₹76.30 on Tuesday. Similarly, eight grams of silver is priced at ₹612.80, with an increase of ₹2.40. 10 grams of silver is available at ₹766 while one kg of silver will cost ₹76,600, with a jump of ₹300 from yesterday' price, Goodreturns said.

CITY GOLD 22 CARAT (Rs/10 GRAM) SILVER (Rs/10 GRAM) DELHI 55,850 766 MUMBAI 55,700 766 KOLKATA 55,700 766 CHENNAI 56,300 804 BENGALURU 55,750 804

Gold prices in India are sourced from some of the reputed jewellers. They are based on factors including global demand, currency, interest rates and government policies. It is also dependent on international factors like global economic growth, dollar strength against other currencies etc.

