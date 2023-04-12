Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Gold prices in India see increase today. Check latest rates on April 12

Gold prices in India see increase today. Check latest rates on April 12

ByHT News Desk | Written by Shobhit Gupta
Apr 12, 2023 05:42 AM IST

Gold and silver prices: 100 grams of 22 carat gold is now priced at ₹5,57,000 compared to ₹5,54,000 on Tuesday.

Gold prices in India witnessed an increase on Wednesday with a gram of 22 carat gold costing 5,570 compared to 5,540 on Tuesday, according to figures by Goodreturns. Prices of eight grams and 10 grams of 22 carat gold have seen an increase of 240 and 300, now costing at 44,560 an 55,700 respectively.

The price of 24 carat gold also increased on Wednesday.(Representative image)

100 grams of 22 carat gold is now priced at 5,57,000 compared to 5,54,000 on Tuesday.

The price of 24 carat gold also increased on Wednesday. One gram of 24k gold is priced at 6,076 while eight grams and 10 grams are priced at 48,608 and 60,760 respectively. Now the price of 100 grams of 24-carat gold is 6,07,600.

Meanwhile, the prices of silver also increased on Wednesday. A gram of silver is priced at 76.60 compared to 76.30 on Tuesday. Similarly, eight grams of silver is priced at 612.80, with an increase of 2.40. 10 grams of silver is available at 766 while one kg of silver will cost 76,600, with a jump of 300 from yesterday' price, Goodreturns said.

CITYGOLD 22 CARAT (Rs/10 GRAM)SILVER (Rs/10 GRAM)
DELHI55,850766
MUMBAI55,700766
KOLKATA55,700766
CHENNAI56,300804
BENGALURU55,750804

Gold prices in India are sourced from some of the reputed jewellers. They are based on factors including global demand, currency, interest rates and government policies. It is also dependent on international factors like global economic growth, dollar strength against other currencies etc.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
gold price gold price in india gold rate today silver rate today silver coins
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP