Gold prices rise on first day of the week; silver rates up too

On MCX, gold futures rose 0.28 per cent to ₹44,876 per 10 gram against the opening price of ₹44,790.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 01:40 PM IST
In global markets, gold prices erased early gains on Monday owing to positive Chinese industrial output data which revived hopes of faster economic recovery, a Reuters report said.(Reuters)

Gold prices traded higher on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) on Monday following a similar trend in the international prices of the yellow metal. On MCX, gold futures rose 0.28 per cent to 44,876 per 10 gram against the opening price of 44,790. Silver futures also traded higher at 67,090 per kg, which was a 0.37 per cent increase as against the opening price of 67,226 per kg.

In global markets, gold prices erased early gains on Monday owing to positive Chinese industrial output data which revived hopes of faster economic recovery, a Reuters report said. However, higher US bond yields capped the gains made in the yellow metal, the report added.

Spot gold was steady at $1,726.54 per ounce, after rising as much as 0.4 per cent earlier in the session. US gold futures were up 0.3 per cent to $1,724.70. Among other precious metals, silver rose 0.9% to $26.14, platinum rose 1% to $1,217.37, while palladium fell 0.1% to $2,369.17.

As gold prices corrected to near one-year lows, jewellery buying gained momentum in India and also allowed dealers to charge higher premiums over official rates last week, as per a report in Reuters.

Gold prices increased from 44,000 to almost touch 56,000 in August last year. Since then, gold is down about 12,000. At the beginning of this year, gold prices were above 50,000 per 10 gram and are now down about 6,000 per 10 gram.

In the last week, gold moved between the range of 44,218 and 44,900. Gold's position according to the MCX April Futures last Monday was at 44,218/10 gram, on Tuesday was 44,857/10 gram, on Wednesday was 44,792/10 gram, on Thursday was 44,879/10 gram and on Friday was 44,271/10 gram.

