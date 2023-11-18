Gold prices up significantly, silver sees minor rise: Check latest rates for your city
Here is how much you must pay today for 22 and 24K gold, and silver.
On Saturday, the daily gold prices are up by ₹60 and ₹65 per gram for 22 and 24-carat (K) gold, respectively, the Goodreturns website shows. Accordingly, the rates for 22K gold are ₹5655 (one gram), ₹45,240 (eight gram), ₹56,550 (10 gram) and ₹5,65,500 (100 gram).
For one gram of 24K of the yellow metal, on the other hand, buyers must pay ₹6169 (one gram), ₹49,352 (eight gram), ₹61,690 (10 gram) and ₹6,16,900 (100 gram).
Today's gold prices in India
|City
|22K Gold price (per 10 gram)
|24K Gold price (per 10 gram)
|Ahmedabad
|₹56,600
|₹61,740
|Bengaluru, Hyderabad,, Kolkata, Mumbai
|₹56,550
|₹61,690
|Chennai
|₹57,000
|₹62,180
|Delhi
|₹56,700
|₹61,840
It must be noted, however, that the daily rates mentioned above do not take into account GST, TCS, and other levies; this, therefore, means that these are only indicative. Only a local jeweller can give you the exact price for that day.
Today's silver prices in India
|City
|Silver price (per 10 gram)
|Ahmedabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai
|₹765
|Bengaluru
|₹755
|Chennai, Hyderabad
|₹790
The daily price of silver, meanwhile, is up by ₹1.50 per gram from the previous day, as per Goodreturns. The metal, therefore, is rated at ₹76.50 (one gram), ₹612 (eight gram), ₹765 (10 gram), ₹7650 (100 gram) and ₹76,500 (1 kilogram).