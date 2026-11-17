The 24K gold rate stood at ₹1,36,040 per 10 grams, down ₹760 from the previous rate. The 22K gold rate was ₹1,24,700 per 10 grams, marking a decline of ₹700.

Gold prices in Chennai , Tamil Nadu, declined on Tuesday, November 17, with 24-carat gold priced at ₹13,604 per gram and 22-carat gold at ₹12,470 per gram, according to Goodreturns.

Silver rate today in Chennai The silver rate today in Chennai stood at ₹190 per gram, or ₹1,90,000 per kilogram, on November 17, according to Goodreturns.

The price of silver is influenced by both investment demand and its industrial use. Internationally, spot silver rose 1.1 per cent to $47.50 per ounce on Tuesday, according to Reuters, after touching its lowest level since late October 2025 in the previous session.

MCX gold price On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for delivery on December 4 were trading at ₹1,34,815 per 10 grams at 1:02 pm on Tuesday, up ₹273 or 0.21% from the previous close, according to MCX data.

Why are gold prices moving? International gold prices edged higher on Tuesday but remained near their lowest level since October 2025, as a stronger US dollar and growing expectations of a Federal Reserve rate hike weighed on the precious metal.

Spot gold rose 0.5% to $3,874.41 per ounce by 0634 GMT, while US gold futures for December delivery gained 0.6% to $3,876.70, according to Reuters.

The US dollar climbed to a 19-month high, making dollar-priced bullion more expensive for buyers using other currencies. Markets were also pricing in a 95.4% probability of a 25-basis-point US Federal Reserve rate hike in December, according to the CME FedWatch tool.