Gold, silver prices see slight decline in Kolkata, Delhi, other cities on Dhanteras

Gold and silver prices declined slightly on Friday, even as the Confederation of All India Traders said sales of the precious metals are expected to generate business of over ₹60,000 crore on the occasion of Dhanteras.

Gold rates in key cities saw a slight decline on Friday. (Representative Image/Unsplash)

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In Delhi, prices for 22 karat-gold declined to ₹1,30,543 from ₹1,32,367, and those for 24-karat gold declined to ₹1,42,515 from ₹1,44,506. The rates also declined in other key cities of India, including Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, and Hyderabad.

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Meanwhile, silver prices saw a nominal decline in Delhi on Friday, from ₹1,876 to ₹1855.

Gold prices in India today | Check city-wise list

On Friday, November 6, around 11:15 am, the gold prices in key cities across the country stood at:

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Cities 22K (Rs) 24K (Rs) Delhi 1,29,774.30 1,41,675 Mumbai 1,29,882.07 1,41,792.65 Chennai 1,30,937.65 1,42,945.03 Hyderabad 1,30,036.60 1,41,961.36 Bengaluru 1,29,833.84 1,41,740 Kolkata 1,30,762.63 1,42,753.97 View All

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The prices for silver across key Indian cities at around 11:15 am are as follows:

Cities 10 g (Rs) Delhi 1,834.75 Mumbai 1,830.89 Chennai 1,845.52 Hyderabad 1,836.05 Bengaluru 1,832.39 Kolkata 1,850.69 View All

Dhanteras likely to generate over ₹ 1 lakh crore in business across India: CAIT

The Dhanteras festival is expected to generate business worth over ₹1 lakh crore across India on Friday, with gold and silver sales estimated to contribute more than ₹60,000 crore, ANI reported, citing the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT).

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Meanwhile, according to the All India Jewellers and Goldsmith Federation (AIJGF), cited in the report, demand for lightweight jewellery, silver coins and traditional gift items has increased in the market.

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Nifty, Sensex today

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty were trading higher after a volatile early session on Friday, according to news agency PTI.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was up 33 points to 79,343.06 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty was down 52.95 points to 24,477.40.

Later, both the benchmark indices gathered momentum, with the Sensex trading 443.87 points higher at 79,760.10, and the Nifty climbing 81 points to 24,612.85.

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(with inputs from agencies)