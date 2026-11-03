Gold prices continue to fall ahead of Dhanteras, Diwali; demand likely to increase

Gold prices have dropped by more than 5% over the last month as consumers are stepping up jewellery purchases and placing advance orders amid the ongoing festive season in anticipation of a potential rebound in prices. Gold prices in India registered a steep decline in October (REUTERS)

As of November 3, 24-karat gold prices fell to ₹139,101 per 10 grams in Delhi, while 22-karat gold prices stood at ₹127,416 per 10 grams. This came after gold prices staged a modest recovery to ₹142,500 per 10 grams on Monday, as jewellers and retailers increased purchases ahead of Dhanteras.

Silver prices also fell from ₹1.86 lakh per kilogram on Monday to ₹178,643 on Tuesday. Last month, silver prices tumbled by around 20% from ₹2.32 lakh per kg recorded on September 30.