Gold, silver prices on May 29: Check latest rates in your city
Gold, silver prices: The price of one gram of 24k gold stood at ₹6,060 while eight grams and 10 grams are priced at ₹48,480 and ₹60,600 respectively.
Gold prices in India on Monday remained unchanged at ₹55,550 per 10 grams of 22-carat gold as compared to Sunday's figures, according to Goodreturns. Prices of one gram and eight grams of 22-carat gold have also remained unchanged at ₹5,555 and ₹44,440 respectively.
The price of 24 carat gold also remained unchanged on Monday. The price of one gram of 24k gold stood at ₹6,060 while eight grams and 10 grams are priced at ₹48,480 and ₹60,600 respectively. The price of 100 grams of 24-carat gold is ₹6,06,000.
Meanwhile, the prices of silver also remained stagnant as compared to Sunday's figures. A gram of silver is priced at ₹73 while, eight grams of silver is priced at ₹584. 10 grams of silver is available at ₹730 while one kg of silver will cost ₹73,000, Goodreturns said.
|CITY
|GOLD (Rs/ 10 GRAM)
|SILVER (Rs/10 GRAM)
|DELHI
|55,700
|730
|MUMBAI
|55,550
|730
|KOLKATA
|55,550
|730
|CHENNAI
|55,900
|770
|BENGALURU
|55,600
|770
Gold prices in India are sourced from some of the reputed jewellers and it dependent on the markets. The prices are determined by a range of factors including volatile policies, slowing economic growth and the strength of the Rupee against US dollar.