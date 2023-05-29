Gold, silver prices on May 29: Check latest rates in your city

Gold prices in India on Monday remained unchanged at ₹55,550 per 10 grams of 22-carat gold as compared to Sunday's figures, according to Goodreturns. Prices of one gram and eight grams of 22-carat gold have also remained unchanged at ₹5,555 and ₹44,440 respectively.

Today Gold Price, Silver Price: Gold Rate and along with other precious metal prices in India on Thursday, Nov 04, 2021(File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The price of 24 carat gold also remained unchanged on Monday. The price of one gram of 24k gold stood at ₹6,060 while eight grams and 10 grams are priced at ₹48,480 and ₹60,600 respectively. The price of 100 grams of 24-carat gold is ₹6,06,000.

Meanwhile, the prices of silver also remained stagnant as compared to Sunday's figures. A gram of silver is priced at ₹73 while, eight grams of silver is priced at ₹584. 10 grams of silver is available at ₹730 while one kg of silver will cost ₹73,000, Goodreturns said.

CITY GOLD (Rs/ 10 GRAM) SILVER (Rs/10 GRAM) DELHI 55,700 730 MUMBAI 55,550 730 KOLKATA 55,550 730 CHENNAI 55,900 770 BENGALURU 55,600 770

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gold prices in India are sourced from some of the reputed jewellers and it dependent on the markets. The prices are determined by a range of factors including volatile policies, slowing economic growth and the strength of the Rupee against US dollar.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON