Gold, silver prices on August 16: What are latest rates for your city?

On Wednesday, both 22 and 24-carat (K) gold are cheaper as compared to yesterday, with their prices going down by ₹10 and ₹11 per gram, respectively. Therefore, according to the Goodreturns website, one gram of 22K gold, is selling at ₹5445, while eight gram is at ₹43,560. For 10 gram of the metal, buyers must pay ₹54,450, and ₹5,44,500 for 100 gram.

Representational Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Similarly, one gram of 24K gold is priced at ₹5940, and eight gram is available for ₹47,520; on the other hand, 10 gram and 100 gram come for ₹59,400 and ₹5,94,000, respectively.

City 22K Gold price (10 gram) 24K Gold price (10 gram) Ahmedabad ₹ 54,500 ₹ 59,450 Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai ₹ 54,450 ₹ 59,400 Chennai ₹ 54,950 ₹ 59,950 Delhi ₹ 54,600 ₹ 59,550

It must be noted, however, that the rates mentioned above are only indicative, and do not include GST, TCS, and other taxes. For the exact daily cost, people must get in touch with their local jeweller.

Silver prices on August 16

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, for silver, the daily rates are the same as those on the previous day. Accordingly, as per Goodreturns, customers can get one gram of silver for ₹72.80, eight gram for ₹582.40, and 10 gram for ₹728. For 100 gram of the metal, they must spend ₹7280, and ₹72,800 for 1 kilogram.

City Silver price (10 gram) Ahmedabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai ₹ 728 Bengaluru ₹ 715 Chennai, Hyderabad ₹ 762

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail