Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Gold, silver prices on April 19: Check latest rates in your city

Gold, silver prices on April 19: Check latest rates in your city

ByNisha Anand
Apr 19, 2023 07:19 AM IST

10 grams of 24 carat gold was set at ₹ ₹60,920, the data showed.

Golf prices marginally dropped on Wednesday with 10 grams of 22 carat gold priced at 55,850, a decrease of 90 from previous day’s figures, Goodreturns website reported. This means, 100 grams of 22 carat gold would be sold at 5,58,500 today.

Gold was costlier in Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, priced at 805.

Meanwhile, 10 grams of 24 carat gold was set at 60,920, the data showed. This is a decline of 110 compared to yesterday's figures. There are two types of gold traded in India, i.e, 24K and 22K. Accordingly, in Delhi, 22 carat gold is priced at 56,000 today while, 24 carat at 61,070.

Silver prices also declined slightly with 10 grams of the metal valued at 774, a 11 decrease from yesterday. Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata had the metal priced at this rate, while in Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru it was costlier at 805.

Latest gold, silver rates in major cities today:

CITIESGold (24 carat per 10 grams)Silver (per 10 grams)
Chennai 61,600 805
Mumbai 60,920 774
Delhi 61,070 774
Kolkata 60,920 744
Bengaluru 60,970 805

"Gold demand in the domestic market is likely to improve after recent correction in prices and ahead of Akshaya Tritiya which is considered as an auspicious occasion for buying gold," Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst - Commodities at HDFC Securities told news agency PTI.

The precious metal is considered a hedge against inflation and economic uncertainties. Its prices are sourced from reputed jewellers, they are affected by factors including global demand, currency, interest rates.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Nisha Anand

Trainee Content Producer for Hindustan Times Digital Streams. I read about feminism, late modern history, and globalisation of Korean music....view detail

Topics
gold price silver rate today
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP