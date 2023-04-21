Gold, silver prices on April 21: Check latest rates in your city

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT News Desk | Written by Shobhit Gupta
Apr 21, 2023 09:40 AM IST

Gold, silver prices: The purchase of 100 grams gold today would cost the consumers ₹5,58,500 in India.

Ahead of Akshaya Tritiya festival on April 22, the gold and silver prices remained unchanged on Friday, with a gram of 22 carat gold priced at 5,585, Goodreturns website reported. Meanwhile, eight grams and 10 grams of 22 carat gold would cost 44,680 and 55,850 respectively.

The price of 24 carat gold also remained unchanged on Friday.(Representative image/istcok)

While, the purchase of 100 grams gold today would cost the consumers 5,58,500 in India.

The price of 24 carat gold also remained unchanged on Friday. One gram of 24k gold is priced at 6,093 while eight grams and 10 grams are priced at 48,744 and 60,930 respectively. The price of 100 grams of 24-carat gold is 6,09,300.

The prices of silver also remained stagnant on Friday from yesterday's prices. A gram of silver is priced at 77.40. Similarly, eight grams of silver is priced at 619.20. The price of 10 grams of silver is available at 774 while one kg of silver will cost 77,400, Goodreturns said.

CITYGOLD 22 CARAT (Rs/10 GRAM)SILVER (Rs/10 GRAM)
DELHI56,000774
MUMBAI55,850774
KOLKATA55,850774
CEHNNAI56,500810
BENGALURU55,900810

"Gold demand in the domestic market is likely to improve after recent correction in prices and ahead of Akshaya Tritiya which is considered as an auspicious occasion for buying gold," Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst - Commodities at HDFC Securities told news agency PTI on Wednesday.

In India, the prices of gold are based on factors including global demand, currency, interest rates and government policies. It is also dependent on international factors like global economic growth, dollar strength against other currencies etc.

