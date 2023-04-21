Gold, silver prices on April 21: Check latest rates in your city

Ahead of Akshaya Tritiya festival on April 22, the gold and silver prices remained unchanged on Friday, with a gram of 22 carat gold priced at ₹5,585, Goodreturns website reported. Meanwhile, eight grams and 10 grams of 22 carat gold would cost ₹44,680 and ₹55,850 respectively.

The price of 24 carat gold also remained unchanged on Friday.(Representative image/istcok)

While, the purchase of 100 grams gold today would cost the consumers ₹5,58,500 in India.

The price of 24 carat gold also remained unchanged on Friday. One gram of 24k gold is priced at ₹6,093 while eight grams and 10 grams are priced at ₹48,744 and ₹60,930 respectively. The price of 100 grams of 24-carat gold is ₹6,09,300.

The prices of silver also remained stagnant on Friday from yesterday's prices. A gram of silver is priced at ₹77.40. Similarly, eight grams of silver is priced at ₹619.20. The price of 10 grams of silver is available at ₹774 while one kg of silver will cost ₹77,400, Goodreturns said.

CITY GOLD 22 CARAT (Rs/10 GRAM) SILVER (Rs/10 GRAM) DELHI 56,000 774 MUMBAI 55,850 774 KOLKATA 55,850 774 CEHNNAI 56,500 810 BENGALURU 55,900 810

"Gold demand in the domestic market is likely to improve after recent correction in prices and ahead of Akshaya Tritiya which is considered as an auspicious occasion for buying gold," Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst - Commodities at HDFC Securities told news agency PTI on Wednesday.

In India, the prices of gold are based on factors including global demand, currency, interest rates and government policies. It is also dependent on international factors like global economic growth, dollar strength against other currencies etc.

