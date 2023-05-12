Gold, silver prices on May 12: Check latest rates in your city

Gold prices in India remained unchanged on Friday with a gram of 22 carat gold costing ₹5,695, according to figures by Goodreturns. Prices of eight grams and 10 grams of 22 carat gold have also stayed unchanged to previous day's figures at ₹45,560 and ₹56,950 respectively.

The price of 24 carat gold also stayed the same as of Thursday's figures.

The price of 24 carat gold also stayed the same as of Thursday's figures. The price of one gram of 24k gold stood at ₹6,213 while eight grams and 10 grams are priced at ₹49,704 and ₹62,130 respectively. The price of 100 grams of 24-carat gold is ₹6,21,300.

Meanwhile, the prices of silver witnessed a marginal drop on Friday. A gram of silver is priced at ₹77,60 compared to ₹78 on Thursday. Similarly, eight grams of silver is priced at ₹620.80, with a decrease of ₹3.20. 10 grams of silver is available at ₹776 while one kg of silver will cost ₹77,600, with a slump of ₹400 from yesterday' price, Goodreturns said.

Here are the prices of gold and silver in major Indian cities:

CITY GOLD 22K (Rs/10 GRAM) SILVER (Rs/10 GRAM) CHENNAI 57,370 820 MUMBAI 56,950 776 DELHI 57,100 776 KOLKATA 56,950 776 BENGALURU 57,000 820

Last month, the 22k gold achieved the highest rate of ₹56,650 on April 14, while 24k of gold was priced at ₹61,800 on the same day. The lowest rate in the month for 22k gold was recorded at ₹54,700 on April 3 while 24k gold was priced at ₹59,670 on the same day.

