Gold, silver prices on May 12: Check latest rates in your city

ByHT News Desk | Written by Shobhit Gupta
May 12, 2023 06:14 AM IST

Gold, silver prices: Last month, the 22k gold achieved the highest rate of ₹56,650 on April 14, while 24k of gold was priced at ₹61,800 on the same day.

Gold prices in India remained unchanged on Friday with a gram of 22 carat gold costing 5,695, according to figures by Goodreturns. Prices of eight grams and 10 grams of 22 carat gold have also stayed unchanged to previous day's figures at 45,560 and 56,950 respectively.

The price of 24 carat gold also stayed the same as of Thursday's figures.

The price of 24 carat gold also stayed the same as of Thursday's figures. The price of one gram of 24k gold stood at 6,213 while eight grams and 10 grams are priced at 49,704 and 62,130 respectively. The price of 100 grams of 24-carat gold is 6,21,300.

Meanwhile, the prices of silver witnessed a marginal drop on Friday. A gram of silver is priced at 77,60 compared to 78 on Thursday. Similarly, eight grams of silver is priced at 620.80, with a decrease of 3.20. 10 grams of silver is available at 776 while one kg of silver will cost 77,600, with a slump of 400 from yesterday' price, Goodreturns said.

Here are the prices of gold and silver in major Indian cities:

CITYGOLD 22K (Rs/10 GRAM)SILVER (Rs/10 GRAM)
CHENNAI57,370820
MUMBAI56,950776
DELHI57,100776
KOLKATA56,950776
BENGALURU57,000820

Last month, the 22k gold achieved the highest rate of 56,650 on April 14, while 24k of gold was priced at 61,800 on the same day. The lowest rate in the month for 22k gold was recorded at 54,700 on April 3 while 24k gold was priced at 59,670 on the same day.

