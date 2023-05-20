Gold, silver prices on May 20: Check latest rates in your city

Gold prices on Saturday decreased by ₹300-400 as compared to the previous day. According to Goodreturns, 10 gram of 22 carot gold was priced at ₹55,800 whereas the same amount of 24 carot gold costs ₹60,870.

Silver prices also declined in the country as cost of 10 gram of the metal stood at ₹743 after a reduction of ₹2 when compared to Friday.

Cities Gold (24K/10gm) Silver (per 10 gm) Chennai ₹ 61,360 ₹ 780 Mumbai ₹ 60,870 ₹ 743 Delhi ₹ 61,020 ₹ 743 Kolkata ₹ 60,870 ₹ 743 Bengaluru ₹ 60,920 ₹ 780 Hyderabad ₹ 60,870 ₹ 780 Kerala ₹ 60,870 ₹ 780 Pune ₹ 60,870 ₹ 743 Vadodara ₹ 60,920 ₹ 743

Factors determining silver price per 1 gram in India today

In India silver prices largely takes cues from what is happening in the international markets. Now we wish to state that gold and silver prices move almost in tune with each other. What we mean is that when gold prices go higher, silver prices too rally.

