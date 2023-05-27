Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Gold, silver prices on May 27: Check latest rates in your city

ByHT News Desk
May 27, 2023 02:10 PM IST

In India, the gold prices are sourced from reputed jewellers and are based on factors including global demand, currency, interest rates and government policies.

Gold prices have gone down for the third consecutive day on Saturday and on the other hand the cost of silver has gone up today.

According Goodreturns, the cost of 10 grams of 22-carat gold has reduced to 55,550 and the cost of the same quantity of 24-carat gold is come down to 60,600.

Similarly, the cost of 8 grams of 22-carat gold is 44,440 and of 24-carat gold is 48,480.

Similarly, the cost of 100 grams of silver has gone up to 7,300.

Check out gold-silver prices in some of the important cities:

CitiesGold (22K/10 gram)Silver (per 100 gram)
Delhi 55,650 7,300
Mumbai 55,550 7,300
Kolkata 55,550  7,300
Chennai 55,940 7,700
Bengaluru 55,600 7,700

Last month, the 22k gold achieved the highest rate of 56,650 on April 14, while 24k of gold was priced at 61,800 on the same day. The lowest rate in the month for 22k gold was recorded at 54,700 on April 3 while 24k gold was priced at 59,670 on the same day.

