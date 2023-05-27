Gold, silver prices on May 27: Check latest rates in your city

Gold prices have gone down for the third consecutive day on Saturday and on the other hand the cost of silver has gone up today.

According Goodreturns, the cost of 10 grams of 22-carat gold has reduced to ₹55,550 and the cost of the same quantity of 24-carat gold is come down to ₹60,600.

Similarly, the cost of 8 grams of 22-carat gold is ₹44,440 and of 24-carat gold is ₹48,480.

Similarly, the cost of 100 grams of silver has gone up to ₹7,300.

Check out gold-silver prices in some of the important cities:

Cities Gold (22K/10 gram) Silver (per 100 gram) Delhi ₹ 55,650 ₹ 7,300 Mumbai ₹ 55,550 ₹ 7,300 Kolkata ₹ 55,550 ₹ 7,300 Chennai ₹ 55,940 ₹ 7,700 Bengaluru ₹ 55,600 ₹ 7,700

In India, the gold prices are sourced from reputed jewellers and are based on factors including global demand, currency, interest rates and government policies.

Last month, the 22k gold achieved the highest rate of ₹56,650 on April 14, while 24k of gold was priced at ₹61,800 on the same day. The lowest rate in the month for 22k gold was recorded at ₹54,700 on April 3 while 24k gold was priced at ₹59,670 on the same day.

