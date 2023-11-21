Gold, silver prices on November 21: Check latest rates for your city

On Tuesday, the daily prices of gold are down by ₹5 per gram from the previous day, with one gram of 22 and 24 carat (K) gold at ₹5650 and ₹6164, respectively, according to the Goodreturns website.

Similarly, buyers must pay ₹45,200 for eight gram of 22K gold, ₹56,500 for 10 gram and ₹5,65,000 for 100 gram. For 24K gold, on the other hand, they must pay ₹49,312 (eight gram), ₹61,640 (10 gram) and ₹6,16,400 (100 gram).

Today's gold prices in India

City 22K Gold price (per 10 gram) 24K Gold price (per 10 gram) Ahmedabad ₹ 56,550 ₹ 61,690 Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai ₹ 56,500 ₹ 61,640 Chennai ₹ 57,050 ₹ 62,230 Delhi ₹ 56,650 ₹ 61,790

It must be noted, however, that the daily gold prices mentioned above are without GST, TCS and other levies; therefore, these are only indicative. Only a local jeweller can give you the exact rate for that day.

Today's silver prices in India

City Silver price (per 10 gram) Ahmedabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai ₹ 760 Bengaluru ₹ 750 Chennai, Hyderabad ₹ 790

For silver, meanwhile, the rates are unchanged from yesterday, Goodreturns data shows. The metal, therefore, is priced at ₹76 (one gram), ₹608 (eight gram), ₹760 (10 gram), ₹7600 (100 gram) and ₹76,000 (1 kilogram).

