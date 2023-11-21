Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Business / Gold, silver prices on November 21: Check latest rates for your city

Gold, silver prices on November 21: Check latest rates for your city

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Nov 21, 2023 08:38 AM IST

While the daily prices of 22 and 24 carat (K) gold are down from the previous day, those for silver are unchanged.

On Tuesday, the daily prices of gold are down by 5 per gram from the previous day, with one gram of 22 and 24 carat (K) gold at 5650 and 6164, respectively, according to the Goodreturns website.

Similarly, buyers must pay 45,200 for eight gram of 22K gold, 56,500 for 10 gram and 5,65,000 for 100 gram. For 24K gold, on the other hand, they must pay 49,312 (eight gram), 61,640 (10 gram) and 6,16,400 (100 gram).

Today's gold prices in India

City22K Gold price (per 10 gram)24K Gold price (per 10 gram)
Ahmedabad 56,550 61,690
Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai 56,500 61,640
Chennai 57,050 62,230
Delhi 56,650 61,790
It must be noted, however, that the daily gold prices mentioned above are without GST, TCS and other levies; therefore, these are only indicative. Only a local jeweller can give you the exact rate for that day.

Today's silver prices in India

CitySilver price (per 10 gram)
Ahmedabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai 760
Bengaluru 750
Chennai, Hyderabad 790
For silver, meanwhile, the rates are unchanged from yesterday, Goodreturns data shows. The metal, therefore, is priced at 76 (one gram), 608 (eight gram), 760 (10 gram), 7600 (100 gram) and 76,000 (1 kilogram).

