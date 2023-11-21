Gold, silver prices on November 21: Check latest rates for your city
While the daily prices of 22 and 24 carat (K) gold are down from the previous day, those for silver are unchanged.
On Tuesday, the daily prices of gold are down by ₹5 per gram from the previous day, with one gram of 22 and 24 carat (K) gold at ₹5650 and ₹6164, respectively, according to the Goodreturns website.
Similarly, buyers must pay ₹45,200 for eight gram of 22K gold, ₹56,500 for 10 gram and ₹5,65,000 for 100 gram. For 24K gold, on the other hand, they must pay ₹49,312 (eight gram), ₹61,640 (10 gram) and ₹6,16,400 (100 gram).
Today's gold prices in India
|City
|22K Gold price (per 10 gram)
|24K Gold price (per 10 gram)
|Ahmedabad
|₹56,550
|₹61,690
|Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai
|₹56,500
|₹61,640
|Chennai
|₹57,050
|₹62,230
|Delhi
|₹56,650
|₹61,790
It must be noted, however, that the daily gold prices mentioned above are without GST, TCS and other levies; therefore, these are only indicative. Only a local jeweller can give you the exact rate for that day.
Today's silver prices in India
|City
|Silver price (per 10 gram)
|Ahmedabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai
|₹760
|Bengaluru
|₹750
|Chennai, Hyderabad
|₹790
For silver, meanwhile, the rates are unchanged from yesterday, Goodreturns data shows. The metal, therefore, is priced at ₹76 (one gram), ₹608 (eight gram), ₹760 (10 gram), ₹7600 (100 gram) and ₹76,000 (1 kilogram).