Gold, silver prices on November 22: Check latest rates for your city
Here is how much you must pay if you are buying gold and/or silver today.
On Wednesday, daily prices of both gold and silver are unchanged from the previous day, as per the website Goodreturns. One gram of 22 carat (K) gold is rated at ₹5685, eight gram at ₹45,480, while 10 gram and 100 come for ₹56,850 and ₹5,68,500, respectively.
For 24K of the yellow metal, on the other hand, buyers must pay ₹6202 (one gram), ₹49,616 (eight gram), ₹62,020 (10 gram) and ₹6,20,200 (100 gram).
Today's gold prices in India
|City
|22K Gold price (per 10 gram)
|24K Gold price (per 10 gram)
|Ahmedabad
|₹56,900
|₹62,070
|Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai
|₹56,850
|₹62,020
|Chennai
|₹57,300
|₹62,510
|Delhi
|₹57,000
|₹62,170
Customers must, however, note that the daily gold prices given here are without GST, TCS, and other levies; therefore, these are only indicative. For the exact daily rate, one must contact their local jeweller.
Today's silver prices in India
|City
|Silver price (per 10 gram)
|Ahmedabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai
|₹764
|Bengaluru
|₹750
|Chennai, Hyderabad
|₹794
One gram silver, meanwhile, is rated at ₹76.40 and eight gram, at ₹611.20, while 10 gram, 100 gram and 1 kilogram of the metal come for ₹764, ₹7640 and ₹76,400, respectively.