Gold, silver prices unchanged: Check today's rates for your city

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Nov 19, 2023 09:35 AM IST

Want to buy gold and/or silver? Here are the rates for the day.

The daily prices of gold are unchanged on Sunday, as per the Goodreturns website. One gram of 22-carat (K) gold, therefore, comes for 5655, eight gram for 45,240, while 10 gram and 100 gram are rated at 56,550 and 5,65,500, respectively.

Women purchase jewllery at a showroom in Indore. (Arun Mondhe/ HT file)

For 24K gold, on the other hand, buyers must pay 6169 (one gram), 49,352 (eight gram), 61,690 (10 gram) and 6,16,900 (100 gram).

Today's gold prices in India

City22K Gold price (per 10 gram)24K Gold price (per 100 gram)
Ahmedabad 56,600 61,690
Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai 56,550 46,270
Chennai 57,000 62,180
Delhi 56,700 61,790
Customers must, however, note that the daily prices of gold mentioned above are only indicative, as these do not include GST, TCS, and other levies. For the exact rate on that day, one must contact their local jeweller.

Today's silver prices in India

CitySilver price (per 10 gram)
Ahmedabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai 760
Bengaluru 752.50
Chennai, Hyderabad 790
Silver, meanwhile, is cheaper by 0.50 per gram as compared to the previous day, Goodreturns data shows. The metal, therefore, is priced at 76 (one gram), 608 (eight gram), 760 (10 gram), 7600 (100 gram) and 76,000 (1 kilogram).

