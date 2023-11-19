Gold, silver prices unchanged: Check today's rates for your city

The daily prices of gold are unchanged on Sunday, as per the Goodreturns website. One gram of 22-carat (K) gold, therefore, comes for ₹5655, eight gram for ₹45,240, while 10 gram and 100 gram are rated at ₹56,550 and ₹5,65,500, respectively.

Women purchase jewllery at a showroom in Indore. (Arun Mondhe/ HT file)

For 24K gold, on the other hand, buyers must pay ₹6169 (one gram), ₹49,352 (eight gram), ₹61,690 (10 gram) and ₹6,16,900 (100 gram).

Today's gold prices in India

City 22K Gold price (per 10 gram) 24K Gold price (per 100 gram) Ahmedabad ₹ 56,600 ₹ 61,690 Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai ₹ 56,550 ₹ 46,270 Chennai ₹ 57,000 ₹ 62,180 Delhi ₹ 56,700 ₹ 61,790

Customers must, however, note that the daily prices of gold mentioned above are only indicative, as these do not include GST, TCS, and other levies. For the exact rate on that day, one must contact their local jeweller.

Today's silver prices in India

City Silver price (per 10 gram) Ahmedabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai ₹ 760 Bengaluru ₹ 752.50 Chennai, Hyderabad ₹ 790

Silver, meanwhile, is cheaper by ₹0.50 per gram as compared to the previous day, Goodreturns data shows. The metal, therefore, is priced at ₹76 (one gram), ₹608 (eight gram), ₹760 (10 gram), ₹7600 (100 gram) and ₹76,000 (1 kilogram).

