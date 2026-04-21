‘Govt keeps options open for future AI legislation’

As the Centre sets up a committee and high-level ministerial body to shape India’s artificial intelligence (AI) policy, an official from the ministry of electronics and information technology (MeitY) said the government has not ruled out the possibility of a separate legal framework for the technology in future.

MeitY has recently announced the creation of two committees to advise the government on AI governance policy development and coordination. (UNSPLASH)

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For now, the government’s view is that dedicated legislation is unnecessary, given that AI remains in an early, innovation-driven phase in the country, but it has kept the door open for a future law, the official said, requesting anonymity.

The MeitY has recently announced the creation of two committees to advise the government on AI governance policy development and coordination. A standing expert advisory body—Technology and Policy Expert Committee (TPEC)—was announced on April 18 to offer guidance to a high-level inter-ministerial body—AI Governance and Economic Group (AIGEG)—on policy, regulation and engagements across international forums. The ministry announced AIGEG’s formation on April 16. “Their role is only to advise the government. They don’t have independent statutory authority. They are not regulatory bodies,” the official quoted above said, pointing out that their recommendations will not be legally binding.

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{{^usCountry}} To be sure, India does not yet have a dedicated AI law, unlike some jurisdictions such as the EU AI Act. For now, some aspects of AI, particularly AI-generated content, are addressed in a limited way under the existing IT rules. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To be sure, India does not yet have a dedicated AI law, unlike some jurisdictions such as the EU AI Act. For now, some aspects of AI, particularly AI-generated content, are addressed in a limited way under the existing IT rules. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The constitution of the two committees gives a formal effect to recommendations made in India’s AI Governance Guidelines released last November and the Economic Survey that came out in January this year. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The constitution of the two committees gives a formal effect to recommendations made in India’s AI Governance Guidelines released last November and the Economic Survey that came out in January this year. {{/usCountry}}

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