Home / Business / Govt liberalises norms for voice BPO industry
business

Govt liberalises norms for voice BPO industry

The new norms allow a BPO centre with common telecom resources to serve customers located worldwide, including India.
Livemint | By Prasid Banerjee, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 24, 2021 06:50 AM IST
The government also allowed BPOs to use EPABX exchanges located anywhere in the world to route their calls.(Representative image)

The Centre on Wednesday removed distinctions between local and foreign business process outsourcing (BPO) units providing voice-related services and relaxed norms on storing and sharing data, aiming to attract more BPOs to India.

The new norms allow a BPO centre with common telecom resources to serve customers located worldwide, including India. This allows interconnectivity between all kinds of other service providers (OSPs), which allows firms more flexibility in terms of resource management.

The government also allowed BPOs to use EPABX exchanges located anywhere in the world to route their calls. OSPs that aren’t using EPABX services from telecom service providers will also be able to locate EPABXs at third-party data centres in India.

Union IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad termed the changes “revolutionary”. “We’ve issued a guideline today that’s very extensively liberalizing guideline other service providers’ guidelines. The is revolutionary in nature that’ll make India a very favourable destination for expansion of voice-related BPO centres,” Prasad said.

Topics
bpo
