 GPF, other provident funds' interest rates for July-September 2024 announced - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jul 04, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

GPF, other provident funds' interest rates for July-September 2024 announced

ByHT News Desk
Jul 04, 2024 01:26 PM IST

The Centre kept the interest rates of small savings schemes unchanged for the July-September quarter of 2024.

General Provident Fund (GPF) interest rates as well as those for similar provident fund schemes for July-September have been announced. The Finance Ministry said, "It is announced for general information that during the year 2024-2025, accumulations at the credit of subscribers to the General Provident Fund and other similar funds shall carry interest at the rate of 7.1% (Seven points one percent) w.e.f. 1st July, 2024 to 30th September, 2024. This rate will be in force w.e.f. 1st July, 2024."

The interest rate on GPF will be 7.1% for the July-September quarter of 2024.(Representational)
The interest rate on GPF will be 7.1% for the July-September quarter of 2024.(Representational)

Read more: These stocks are helping Sensex stay above 80,000-mark: Do you own any?

General Provident Fund (GPF) interest rates for July-September

The interest rate on GPF will be 7.1% for the July-September quarter of 2024.

Other funds with 7.1% interest rates for July-September

Read more: Mumbai is India's costliest city, Islamabad world's cheapest: Who topped the list

The schemes that will fetch interest rates of 7.1% for the July-September quarter are: General Provident Fund (Central Services), Contributory Provident Fund (India), All India Services Provident Fund, The State Railway Provident Fund, The General Provident Fund (Defence Services) and The Indian Ordnance Department Provident Fund.

Read more: Google to export India-made Pixel smartphones to Europe, US: Report

What about small saving scheme interest rates for July-September

The Centre kept the interest rates of small savings schemes unchanged for the July-September quarter of 2024. The Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS) will offer an interest rate of 8.2% for the same period while interest rate of the National Savings Certificate (NSC) will be at 7.7% for the July-September quarter and for Monthly Income Account Scheme (MIS) will be 7.4% for the July-September quarter. The 5-year recurring deposit will have an interest rate of 7.5% for the September quarter.

Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

See more

Get latest updates on Petrol Price along with Gold Rate , Today Weather and Budget 2024 at Hindustan Times.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
News / Business / GPF, other provident funds' interest rates for July-September 2024 announced
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, July 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On