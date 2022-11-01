GST collections up by 16.6% to 1.52 lakh crore in October, says Centre

India collected Goods and Services Tax (GST) worth ₹1.51 lakh crore in the month of October, the government said in a statement on Tuesday. Out of these, the central goods and services tax or CGST collected was ₹26,039 crore while the state goods and services tax (SGST) ₹33,396 crore. According to the government statement, the IGST collection stood at ₹81,778 crore which includes ₹37,297 crore collected on imported goods while the cess collection stood at ₹10,505 crore. The government said GST revenue for October 2022 is the second highest monthly collection after April. It is for the second time when the gross GST collection crossed ₹1.50 lakh crore mark. The previous month also witnessed the second highest domestic transactions, next only to April this year. The government said it is the ninth month and for eight months in a row that the monthly revenues have been more than ₹1.40 lakh crore mark. According to the government, 8.3 crore e-way bills were generated, higher than 7.7 crore e-way bills in August. GST collections in September rose 26 per cent to over ₹1.47 lakh crore, the finance ministry said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Aryan Prakash Multimedia journalist with over nine years of experience in print, television and digital media. Books, politics and cinema are an inseparable part of life....view detail