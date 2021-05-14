Home / Business / GST shortfall may cross 1.6 lakh cr: Amit Mitra
business

GST shortfall may cross 1.6 lakh cr: Amit Mitra

Mitra added that due to the second wave and lockdowns, the compensation would be much higher than what was projected earlier.
By Rajeev Jayaswal, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 14, 2021 04:09 AM IST
West Bengal finance minister Amit Mitra(HT_PRINT)

West Bengal finance minister Amit Mitra has urged finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman to convene a long-pending meeting of the GST Council immediately, as states are expecting an alarming shortfall in Goods and Services Tax (GST) compensation because of devastations caused by the second wave of Covid-19.

“May I point out that among many matters that need to be discussed most urgently at the GST Council, is the alarming shortfall that is expected in the compensation to states. As per GoI [Government of India] projection, the shortfall was expected to be to the tune of 1,56,164 crore in 2021-22 without taking into consideration the impact of Covid wave 2,” Mitra said in the letter to the finance minister.

Mitra added that due to the second wave and lockdowns, the compensation would be much higher than what was projected earlier. “This is undoubtedly deeply distressing,” he wrote. HT has seen a copy of the letter.

The Union finance ministry did not respond to an email query seeking comments.

At the time of introducing the new indirect tax regime in July 2017, the GST law assured states a 14% increase in their annual revenue for five years (up to 2022), and assured them that their revenue shortfall would be made good through the compensation cess levied on luxury goods and sin products.

West Bengal finance minister Amit Mitra has urged finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman to convene a long-pending meeting of the GST Council immediately, as states are expecting an alarming shortfall in Goods and Services Tax (GST) compensation because of devastations caused by the second wave of Covid-19.

“May I point out that among many matters that need to be discussed most urgently at the GST Council, is the alarming shortfall that is expected in the compensation to states. As per GoI [Government of India] projection, the shortfall was expected to be to the tune of 1,56,164 crore in 2021-22 without taking into consideration the impact of Covid wave 2,” Mitra said in the letter to the finance minister.

Mitra added that due to the second wave and lockdowns, the compensation would be much higher than what was projected earlier. “This is undoubtedly deeply distressing,” he wrote. HT has seen a copy of the letter.

The Union finance ministry did not respond to an email query seeking comments.

At the time of introducing the new indirect tax regime in July 2017, the GST law assured states a 14% increase in their annual revenue for five years (up to 2022), and assured them that their revenue shortfall would be made good through the compensation cess levied on luxury goods and sin products.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Video of dog and deer’s unique friendship is winning hearts. Watch

Patient doggo waits eagerly for human to throw ball. Clip is a giggle-fest

Nasa’s post about 4.5-billion-year-old asteroid may leave you intrigued

Butter chicken cake leaves netizens impressed. Seen it yet?
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Happy Eid ul Fitr 2021
Eid ul Fitr 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP