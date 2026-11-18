Rockstar Games' much awaited “Grand Theft Auto VI” (GTA VI), has reportedly generated more than $1.5 billion in estimated pre-order revenue even before its official release. The latest instalment in the popular franchise takes players back to Vice City, Rockstar's fictional version of Miami, and will be available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. The game's release is expected to trigger a major surge in internet usage, particularly in New Zealand. (REUTERS)

The game becomes playable at November 19 midnight (local time), meaning players in parts of Asia and other regions will get access several hours before its release in the United States. Internet service providers in New Zealand, among the first countries where players can access the title, are preparing for a sharp rise in download traffic.

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CNN reported, citing market intelligence firm Sensor Tower, that pre-orders have already crossed an estimated $1.5 billion. The scale of demand is far ahead of several recent releases. Nine days before its launch, GTA VI had already generated $1 billion in pre-order revenue, nearly twice the amount earned by “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II” over the same period before its release. The latter was the best-selling game in the US in 2022.

GTA VI download size expected to put pressure on internet networks The game's release is expected to trigger a major surge in internet usage, particularly in New Zealand. At 212 gigabytes, the game file is significantly larger than typical downloads and is expected to place additional demands on internet networks, news agency Associated Press (AP) reported.

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Chorus expects an additional 35 petabytes of traffic across its network as players download the game. Rodgers described the anticipated increase as “enormous.”

Rockstar returns to Vice City with two new protagonists GTA VI brings players back to Vice City after 13 years, introducing two central characters, Lucia Caminos and Jason Duval. The pair find themselves drawn into Leonida's criminal underworld as they attempt to improve their circumstances.

Lucia has recently been released from prison, while Jason, a former soldier, has become involved with drug runners in the Leonida Keys. Their lives take a dangerous turn after a criminal operation goes wrong, pulling them into a larger conspiracy.

The new storyline marks a shift from “Grand Theft Auto V”, which featured three playable protagonists. Rockstar has described Leonida, its fictional version of Florida, as its largest and most detailed open world so far.

Beyond Vice City, the setting includes beaches, highways, wetlands, nightlife areas and smaller communities inspired by South Florida. Developers travelled through Miami, the Florida Keys and nearby areas, flew over the Everglades and studied the region's history and architecture while creating the game.

GTA VI's years-long anticipation reaches launch day The excitement surrounding the release has been building for years. The first GTA VI trailer attracted more than 93 million views on YouTube within 24 hours of its release. Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar's parent company, said the second trailer received more than 475 million views across platforms in a single day.

The game has also received recognition ahead of its release. GTA VI secured eight nominations for the Game Awards on Tuesday, including categories for game of the year, game direction, narrative, art direction, score and music, audio design, action/adventure and performance. The awards ceremony is scheduled for December 10.

(With inputs from AP)