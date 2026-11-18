Rockstar’s GTA 6 secures eight nominations at The Game Awards 2026 before its release
Voting is open across all categories through the official Game Awards website until 9 pm ET on December 9.
Grand Theft Auto VI has made an early impact ahead of its release, earning eight nominations at The Game Awards 2026, including a spot in the coveted Game of the Year category. The Rockstar title is eligible for this year's awards, with the nomination window closing on November 21 at 12 am ET, according to the official eligibility rules.
Alongside its Game of the Year nomination, GTA VI is also in contention for Best Game Direction, Best Narrative and Best Audio Design. Another notable nomination came in the Best Performance category, where Manni L. Perez received recognition for her work in the game.
Six games compete for Game of the Year
Six titles are competing for the Game of the Year award: Grand Theft Auto VI, 007 First Light, Control Resonant, Phantom Blade Zero, Resident Evil Requiem and The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time. Nintendo’s 2026 remake of Zelda is also a major contributor to the publisher’s total of 12 nominations.
Deep Dive
Meanwhile, GTA VI’s remaining seven nods come in technical, creative and performance categories, giving the game several opportunities to take home awards even if it misses out on the top honor.
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Full list of GTA 6 nominations
GTA VI has secured nominations across eight categories at The Game Awards 2026. The full list, including Manni L. Perez’s recognition for Best Performance, is as follows:
- Best Art Direction
- Best Action/Adventure
- Best Performance — Manni L. Perez
- Best Narrative
- Game of the Year
- Best Audio Design
- Best Score and Music
- Best Game Direction
Other leading contenders
Among the other leading contenders, Control Resonant and Resident Evil Requiem have each received eight nominations. Phantom Blade Zero follows with five, while Big Walk, 007 First Light and The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time have secured four nominations apiece.
Game Awards 2026 ceremony details, voting process
Voting is open across all categories through the official Game Awards website until 9 pm ET on December 9.
The awards ceremony will take place the following day, Thursday, December 10, at Los Angeles’ Peacock Theater, featuring live broadcasts, upcoming game reveals and musical performances by The Game Awards Orchestra.
Also read | GTA 6 expands Xbox availability through Cloud Gaming
This year’s ceremony will feature over 30 award categories, according to VGC. As in previous editions, the final results will be based on a combined vote, with the jury accounting for 90% of the tally and public votes making up the remaining 10%.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More