Guru Nanak Jayanti 2024: Are banks closed today (November 15)? Check state-wise list

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2024, which is the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, November 15. On the occasion, banks across several states are scheduled to remain closed. A bank holiday is declared in several states on Friday due to the annual celebration of Guru Nanak Gurupurab, which coincides with the Kartik Purnima occasion. Bank holiday in some states on occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti 2024(Pradeep Gaur/Mint. Image for representational purpose)

Guru Nanak Jayanti is celebrated on the birthday of Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism and one of the most revered Sikh Gurus. Mostly celebrated in North Indian states, it is observed on the full moon day of the Hindu month Katak. The date falls in October or November, varying each year according to the lunar calendar.

As per the guidelines set by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the bank holiday schedule for each year is prepared considering national and state-specific festivals and specific events, as well as the second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays.

As Guru Nanak Jayanti is not celebrated across the entire country, banks in only some areas will remain closed on November 15.

Banks closed across these states on November 15

Banks in states such as Mizoram, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Orissa, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Telangana, Arunachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jammu, Uttar Pradesh, New Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, and West Bengal will remain closed on Friday, November 15 for Guru Nanak Jayanti or Kartika Purnima.

While the physical branches of all banks will remain closed in these states today, customers can still access financial services via ATMs, digital banking, and UPI platforms. In view of urgent banking needs, online transactions will remain active. Online assistance for some branches will also remain active, depending on the bank.

The upcoming bank holidays in the month of November are on November 18 for Kanakadasa Jayanti (Karnataka) and November 23 for Seng Kutsnem (Meghalaya).