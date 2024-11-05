Menu Explore
Chhath Puja 2024 bank holiday: Banks closed on November 7 and 8 in some states

ByHT News Desk
Nov 05, 2024 08:50 AM IST

Chhath Puja 2024 bank holiday: Chhath Puja is a festival celebrated in Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and other regions in the sixth day of the Kartik month

Chhath Puja 2024 bank holiday: Banks will remain closed in some states for four consecutive days due to Chhath Puja, followed by a weekend that includes a second Saturday and a Sunday.

Chhath Puja 2024 bank holiday: Signage at an ICICI Bank Ltd. branch in Mumbai, India, on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024.(Abeer Khan/Bloomberg)
Chhath Puja 2024 bank holiday: Signage at an ICICI Bank Ltd. branch in Mumbai, India, on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024.(Abeer Khan/Bloomberg)

The list of bank holidays in November are listed as follows:

Upcoming bank holidays in November 2024

Holidays for Chhath Puja 2024

November 7 (Thursday): Banks will be closed in Bihar, Delhi, Jharkhand, and West Bengal on the occasion of Chhath Puja Evening Arghya.

November 8 (Friday): For the Chhath (Morning Arghya)/Wangala Festival, banks will be closed in Bihar, Jharkhand, and Meghalaya.

Other holidays

November 9 (Saturday): Banks will be closed as it is a second Saturday. All banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month.

November 10 (Sunday): Banks will be closed on Sunday. Banks are closed on all Sundays.

November 15 (Friday): Banks will be closed in Mizoram, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Orissa, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Hyderabad—Telangana, Arunachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jammu, Uttar Pradesh, Nagaland, Bengal, New Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Srinagar.

This is for the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti/Karthika Purnima/Rahas Purnima.

November 17 (Sunday): Banks will be closed on Sunday. Banks are closed on all Sundays.

November 18 (Monday): All banks will be closed in Karnataka for Kanakadasa Jayanti.

November 23 (Saturday): Banks will be closed in Meghalaya for the occasion of Seng Kutsnem. It is also a fourth Saturday. All banks are closed on second and fourth Saturdays of a month.

November 24 ( Sunday): Banks will be closed on Sunday. Banks are closed on all Sundays.

What is Chhath Puja?

Chhath Puja is a festival celebrated in Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and some other regions. It's during the sixth day of the Kartik month according to the Hindu calendar and, therefore, is also known as Surya Shashti.

It involves a four-day observance of ritual purity and fasting and is widely celebrated by the people of Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh after Diwali.

The Sun god is worshipped, and the ritual of 'Arghya' is performed whilestanding in knee-deep water.

List of bank holidays in November 2024

November 2024127812151823
Agartala       
Ahmedabad       
Aizawl       
Belapur     
Bengaluru     
Bhopal      
Bhubaneswar       
Chandigarh       
Chennai        
Dehradun    
Gangtok      
Guwahati       
Hyderabad - Andhra Pradesh        
Hyderabad - Telangana       
Imphal       
Itanagar       
Jaipur      
Jammu      
Kanpur     
Kochi        
Kohima       
Kolkata      
Lucknow     
Mumbai     
Nagpur     
New Delhi       
Panaji        
Patna      
Raipur      
Ranchi     
Shillong     
Shimla       
Srinagar      
Thiruvananthapuram        
Holiday DescriptionDay
Diwali Amavasya (Laxmi Pujan)/Deepawali/Kut/Kannada Rajyothsava/Govardhan Pooja1
Diwali (Bali Pratipada)/Balipadyami/Laxmi Puja (Deepawali)/Govardhan Pooja/Vikram Samvant New Year Day2
Chhath (Evening Arghya)7
Chhath (Morning Arghya)/Wangala Festival8
Egaas-Bagwaal12
Guru Nanak Jayanti/Karthika Purnima/Rahas Purnima15
Kanakadasa Jayanti18
Seng Kutsnem23

Source: RBI website

Though it is a bank holiday in some states on these days, online services through bank websites as well as UPI transactions will remain active. ATM and cash deposit machines will also function normally throughout the holidays.

Stay updated with the...
See more
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
