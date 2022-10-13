HCL Tech Q2 net profit up 7 per cent at ₹3,489 crore: Report
The revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2022, came in at ₹24,686 crore, 19.5 per cent higher than the same period the previous year.
IT services company HCL Technologies on Wednesday posted a 7 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to ₹3,489 crore for the September quarter and raised the full-year revenue guidance.
The net profit stood at ₹3,259 crore in the year-ago period.
ALSO READ: Wipro Q2 earnings report 9.3 % drop in net profit to ₹2,659 cr
The board has also declared an interim dividend of ₹10 per equity share for the financial year 2022-23.
The company has increased its full-year revenue guidance to 13.5-14.5 per cent year-on-year in constant currency terms, according to the company statement. The company has earlier projected 12-14 per cent growth in revenue for the full year.
HCL Tech CEO C Vijayakumar said that the company's bookings and pipeline continue to be very strong which augurs well for our future growth.