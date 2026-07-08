How much life insurance is enough?

For a family with an annual income of ₹15 lakh, a life cover of ₹1 crore (for the primary earner) will last roughly 8.5-9 years, assuming the family requires the entire ₹15 lakh each year and the remaining corpus is invested conservatively. Estimating the required life cover is only the first step. You must then consider the type of policy, the insurer and the riders you wish to add.

On an expense-only basis—accounting only for essential household expenses along with major costs such as school fees and medical expenses—the ₹1 crore corpus may last longer, around 13 years.

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Left to chance, you may end up financially protecting your family for only a fraction of the time you intended. Depending on the age of your dependants, they may require income replacement for 15-20 years or more in the event of your untimely death.

A life cover that lasts only 10-12 years is therefore unlikely to be sufficient.

“The financial risk that term insurance covers is the loss of future earning potential. When deciding on the policy’s duration, it must directly mirror the active working lifespan of the breadwinner.

Structurally, the sum assured should function as a surrogate retirement corpus for your dependents, sustained until they are either financially independent or no longer require support,” said Sumit Ramani, co-founder and actuary, ProtectMeWell.com

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What is a reasonable life cover? But what is a sufficient amount? Insurance companies’ eligibility norms generally suggest life cover of 10-15 times annual income. Thus, for someone earning ₹1-2 lakh a month, a life cover of ₹1-3 crore may appear reasonable.

However, this is only a rule of thumb and does not account for a family’s specific financial circumstances. For a family of four with a home loan and a car loan, such a cover may be inadequate. Conversely, for a family with one minor child, no debt and an investment corpus of ₹5 crore, it may be sufficient. The life cover you choose should reflect your family’s individual requirements.

Estimating the required life cover is only the first step. You must then consider the type of policy, the insurer and the riders you wish to add.