Life is unpredictable, and financial stability can be shaken by sudden health issues or unfortunate loss of life. That’s why every Indian needs a safety net that covers both medical emergencies and future uncertainties. This is where health insurance and life insurance come into the picture. Why Every Indian Needs Both Health and Life Insurance

Many people think that having one of the two is enough. But in reality, they serve completely different purposes and you need both to be truly protected.

What is Health Insurance and What Are Its Key Features?

Health insurance is designed to cover your medical expenses. It pays for hospital bills, surgeries, diagnostics, and other treatment costs, depending on the coverage and terms of your policy.

Some key features of health insurance include:

Coverage for hospitalisation, surgeries, and daycare procedures

Cashless treatment in network hospitals

Cover for pre- and post-hospitalisation expenses

Options like critical illness cover and mental health coverage

Medical costs continue to rise each year, and even a basic procedure can cost thousands. Without health insurance, these expenses come directly out of your pocket.

Understanding Life Insurance and Its Types

Life insurance provides financial support to your family if something happens to you. It acts as an income replacement, ensuring your loved ones can manage their daily expenses, loans, and plans even in your absence.

Types of life insurance include:

Term insurance : affordable plans with high cover and no maturity benefits

: affordable plans with high cover and no maturity benefits Endowment plans : offer savings plus insurance

: offer savings plus insurance ULIPs: combine insurance with investment options

The main purpose of life insurance is to protect your dependents from financial distress. If you're the breadwinner, a life insurance policy is not optional; it’s essential.

The Importance of Having Both Health and Life Insurance

Choosing between health and life insurance is like choosing between a helmet and a seatbelt; you need both for full protection.

Health insurance takes care of your medical bills when you're alive and need treatment. It helps you maintain financial stability while recovering from an illness or accident.

Life insurance steps in when you’re no longer there to provide. It helps your family continue their lives with dignity, meeting essential needs like education, EMIs, and daily expenses.

If you have only health insurance and something unfortunate happens, your family might get no financial support. If you have only life insurance and face a major illness or surgery, the medical expenses could drain your savings. That’s why both policies are equally important.

How Health and Life Insurance Can Help You Save on Taxes?

Apart from security, both health and life insurance offer tax benefits:

Premiums paid for health insurance are deductible under Section 80D , with limits ranging from ₹ 25,000 to ₹ 1,00,000 depending on age and family size.

are deductible under , with limits ranging from 25,000 to 1,00,000 depending on age and family size. Life insurance premiums are deductible under Section 80C (up to ₹ 1.5 lakh annually).

premiums are deductible under (up to 1.5 lakh annually). Death and maturity benefits under life insurance are tax-free under Section 10 (10 D), subject to conditions.

Digit Insurance processed 97% of health insurance claims with an average pre-authorisation time of under 27 minutes and reimbursements settled in approximately 2.5 days in FY25. For life insurance, the company reported payouts worth ₹288 crore, with a 99.53% claim resolution rate and an average settlement time of 1.9 days after documentation.

How to Choose the Right Health and Life Insurance Plans?

Don’t just pick the cheapest policy. Choose based on your life stage, financial responsibilities, and health status.

For health insurance, consider:

Coverage amount

Network of hospitals

Co-pay clauses

Claim settlement ratio

For life insurance, assess:

Your current income

Future responsibilities

Liabilities like home loans

Number of dependents

Ideally, your life cover should be 10–15 times your annual income. Review and update your policies regularly to ensure they align with your evolving needs.

In India, many people underestimate the importance of having both health insurance and life insurance. They serve different but equally critical purposes; that is, health insurance helps during medical emergencies, and life insurance secures your family's future in your absence. Together, they offer complete financial protection. Having both is not a luxury, it’s a necessity.

