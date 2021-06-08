Hyatt Regency says working to resolve situation after temporarily suspending ops in Mumbai

Hyatt Regency, which announced temporary suspension of operations of its Mumbai property, said that it is "working closely with the owner" to resolve the situation, news agency PTI reported. The hotel released a short statement on Monday, announcing the suspension of operation due to financial strain it is facing.

Hyatt is an American hospitality company that manages and franchises hotels. It is managing the Mumbai property on a contract basis on behalf of Asian Hotels (West).

"Our guests and colleagues are a top priority, and we are working closely with the hotel's owner to resolve this situation," Sunjae Sharma, Vice President and Country Head - India, Hyatt, told PTI.

Sharma, however, did not provide any details on since when funds have not been forthcoming.

Hospitality industry veteran and former president of the Federation of Hotel & Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI), Sushil Kumar Gupta is the chairman and managing director of Asian Hotels (West), according to Livemint.

The statement released by the hotel on Monday said it will remain closed until further notice. "As a result of no funds forthcoming from Asian Hotels (West) Ltd, the owner of Hyatt Regency Mumbai, to sustain the operations of the hotel, a decision has been taken to temporarily suspend all operations for Hyatt Regency Mumbai," Sharma said in Monday's statement.

Being close to Mumbai international airport, Hyatt Regency caters to corporate guests and hosts various social events.

Located on Sahar Road, Hyatt Regency started its operation in Mumbai in 2002. The hotel was opened in Mumbai after company's two decades of operation in national capital Delhi. This was the sixth luxury hotel to open up in the area.

The hotel has 401 rooms, according to its website.