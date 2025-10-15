Hyundai outlines ₹45,000-crore India growth plan amid sliding market share

Hyundai Motor Co. Ltd. has outlined a ₹45,000-crore investment plan for India to make the country its second largest region globally, even as its market share erodes in the world's third largest car market. Hyundai CEO Jose Munoz at Hyundai India's first investor day in Mumbai on Wednesday, 15 October 2025. (Handout Image)

Hyundai India plans to launch 26 cars, including seven brand-new cars by Fiscal 2030, according to a statement released on Wednesday. That includes a multi-purpose vehicle rivalling the likes of Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and Toyota Innova, as well as an off-road SUV to take on Mahindra Thar and Maruti Suzuki Jimny.

Also in the works is an India-specific electric SUV as well as the launch of its Genesis brand of luxury cars in India by 2027.

The idea is to capture 15% market share by 2030 and 30% exports from India.

“India is a strategic priority in Hyundai’s global growth vision. By 2030, HMIL will be our second-largest region globally…,” Jose Munoz, chief executive of Hyundai Motor Co., said during Hyundai India's first investor day in Mumbai on Wednesday (15 October 2025).

“The fundamentals are strong. The strategy is clear. The team is energised. And most importantly, we have the trust of Indian customers built over 29 years.”