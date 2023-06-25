‘I thought layoffs were…’: Ex-LinkedIn staffer says this after being laid off
The former employee is among 716 people laid off by the company in May.
A now-former LinkedIn employee, who was among the 716 people handed pink slips by the job-search platform in May, has remarked that until his own layoff, he thought of layoffs as a 'thing that one sees only in movies.'
“Did I really get laid off? I thought layoffs were only some Twitter feed cloudiness, like the things you see in movies,” the unnamed ex-staffer wrote in his post on the Microsoft-owned platform, reported India Today.
“But, here I am. Today is my last day at LinkedIn. A week ago, I got the official announcement that I was one of the 700+ people affected by layoffs,” he added.
The former employee further wrote how his ‘mantra’ at work had always been to bring his ‘best self.’
“It has been an absolute rollercoaster. Seeing how this effort, and all the exciting plans I had, fell down, without being able to do anything about it, felt strange. At the same time, I am quite optimistic and I find some joy in uncertainty. Ultimately, I have done everything I could, and given my max. So, now I can only be excited to see what will be the next thing,” he wrote.
He concluded the post by stating he was already looking for his next job opportunity.
LinkedIn layoffs
The social media network said on May 9, saying that these will be carried out across its sales, operations, and support teams. The move, it explained, was part of ‘broader changes' which will also result in the company phasing out its jobs app in China.
This was the second round of layoffs at LinkedIn this year. The first took place in February, under Microsoft's larger plan to relieve 10,000 workers, accounting for almost 5% of Microsoft' then overall workforce.