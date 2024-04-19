 In a first in 20 years, TCS, Infosys, Wipro together report huge loss in employee strength in FY24 - 63,759 - Hindustan Times
In a first in 20 years, TCS, Infosys, Wipro together report huge loss in employee strength in FY24 - 63,759

ByHT News Desk
Apr 19, 2024 06:33 PM IST

In a first in 20 years, the top three Indian IT companies, TCS, Infosys and Wipro together have reported huge loss in employee count that adds up to 63,759.

In an eye-ball grabbing figure, employee loss by the top 3 IT companies in India, TCS, Infosys and Wipro, for the full-year together stands at 63,759. This is the first time in 20 years that they have together reported a drop in headcount, MoneyControl reported.

TCS, Infosys and Wipro have together logged a massive drop in headcount in a first in 20 years.(HT File (Representative Image))
TCS, Infosys and Wipro have together logged a massive drop in headcount in a first in 20 years.(HT File (Representative Image))

The numbers as revealed during their quarterly results announcements indicated that Wipro registered a drop of 6,180 employees in Q4. This was reported today, April 19. For the full fiscal, Wipro total employee strength dropped by 24,516. Wipro's FY24 employee strength was 2,34,054.

At India's biggest IT company, the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the employee count in fiscal 2024 dropped by 13,249 - there was a loss of 1,759 employees in Q4.

Infosys headcount fell by 25,994 - in Q4 the loss was 5,423 staffers.

Wipro Q4 results

Notably, today, the Bengaluru headquarered IT major, Wipro reported a 7.8 per cent year-on-year decline in its consolidated net profit for the March quarter to about 2834.6 cr. It also provided its IT Services revenue growth guidance in the (-)1.5 per cent to 0.5 per cent band for June quarter on a constant currency basis. Wipro revenue n Q4 from operations dropped 4.2 per cent on-year to 22,208.3 crore and the net profit declined to 2,834.6 crore from 3074.5 crore in the year ago period - a fall of 7.8 per cent.

News / Business / In a first in 20 years, TCS, Infosys, Wipro together report huge loss in employee strength in FY24 - 63,759
