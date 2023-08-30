In fresh exit from Byju's, CEO of subsidiary WhiteHat Jr resigns: Report

Ananya Tripathi, the CEO of online tutoring firm WhiteHat Jr, is reportedly moving on, and has, therefore, resigned from the fully-owned subsidiary of Byju's.

WhiteHat Jr was launched with the singular mission of empowering kids to become creators versus consumers of technology.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Tripathi's resignation, reported by Moneycontrol, marks the latest senior-level exit from crises-hit Byju's, and follows resignations of Prathushya Agarwal (Chief Business Officer) and two other business heads – Himanshu Bajaj and Mukut Deepak.

Ananya Tripathi leaves WhiteHat Jr

According to Moneycontrol, Byju's is yet to formally accept the resignation, and efforts are underway to convince her to stay on. A McKinskey alumni, she has been on maternity leave since May, the report said.

Tripathi, who joined from KKR Capstone where she last served as Managing Director, was also with Myntra, working as Chief Strategy Officer for four years.

Meanwhile, Arjun Mohan, who rejoined the struggling edtech giant in July to lead its international operations, has been supporting the WhiteHat team in Tripathi's absence, since rejoining.

Byju's acqusition of WhiteHat Jr

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Bengaluru-headquartered India's most-valued startup acquired the Karan Bajaj-founded code learning platform in August 2020, doing so in a cash deal worth $300 million (approx. ₹2500 crore).

Bajaj continued as the CEO of WhiteHat Jr but left in August 2021. Byju's executive Trupti Mukker succeeded him, with Tripathi taking over from her.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail