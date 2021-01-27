IND USA
Income Tax refunds worth 1.81 lakh cr issued so far in FY21

Of this, personal income tax refunds of ₹62,231 crore have been issued to over 1.71 crore taxpayers and corporate tax refunds of ₹1.19 lakh crore have been issued in 2.12 lakh cases.
PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 06:21 PM IST
“CBDT issues refunds of over Rs. 1,81,336 crore to more than 1.74 crore taxpayers between 1st April, 2020 to 25th January, 2021,” the department tweeted. (Representative Image)(Mint Photo)

“CBDT issues refunds of over Rs. 1,81,336 crore to more than 1.74 crore taxpayers between 1st April, 2020 to 25th January, 2021,” the department tweeted.

