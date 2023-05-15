Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / India's annual wholesale inflation dips to 34-month low of -0.92% in April

India's annual wholesale inflation dips to 34-month low of -0.92% in April

Reuters | | Posted by Animesh Chaturvedi
May 15, 2023 02:15 PM IST

The decline in the rate of inflation was broad based, primarily driven by falls in prices of crude, energy prices, non-food and food articles.

India's annual wholesale-price based index (WPI) fell for the first time in nearly 3 years in April, as prices softened across the board.

India's annual wholesale-price based index (WPI) fell for the first time in nearly 3 years in April, as prices softened across the board.(AFP)

Also Read: Property prices to increase as Noida hikes land allotment rates

WPI fell by 0.92%, compared with March where it had risen 1.34%. The data was below Reuters poll that predicted a fall of 0.20%.

In April, the food index rose 0.17% year-on-year, from 2.32% in March, while fuel and power rose 0.93% from 8.96%.

WPI has been easing for the last 11 months from the 20-year highs of 16.63% recorded in May 2022.

The decline in the rate of inflation was broad based, primarily driven by falls in prices of crude, energy prices, non-food and food articles, the government said in the statement.

Also Read: Retail inflation cools to 18-month low 4.7%

Data released on Friday showed India's annual retail inflation eased to a 18-month low in April, staying well below the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) upper tolerance limit for the second consecutive month.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india inflation april
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP